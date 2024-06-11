Awardco Amplifies Senior Leadership Profile, Hires VP of People Operations Amy Poll Butler

Appointing Butler as VP of People Operations signals Awardco's deeper investment into human resources strategy and training, building on a strong people-first foundation.

LEHI, Utah, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of HR & Total Rewards veteran Amy Poll Butler as VP of People Operations. With over a decade of leadership experience in diverse HR roles, Amy brings valuable depth and expertise to Awardco's HR strategy.

Amy Poll Butler, VP of People Operations at Awardco

Prior to joining Awardco, Amy served for over 5 years at customer experience industry leader and experience management category creator Qualtrics, ultimately leading their Global Benefits Team. Amy most recently led HR initiatives as Head of People Operations at Route, the industry-disrupting post-purchase experience platform. With a proven record of leading successful HR teams through periods of hyper growth, Amy will play a critical role in Awardco's trajectory and the strategic direction of its human resources division.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Amy to the team," said Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco. "Her history of leading HR initiatives through important periods of growth is exactly what we've been looking for as we scale. Amy's leadership style and experience will impact us immensely as we continue to develop best-in-class rewards and recognition solutions."

"I could not be more excited to join the Awardco team," said Amy. "The way we work has undergone a massive shift in the past 5 years and we're still seeing it evolve. Awardco is uniquely positioned to create and foster human connection within organizations—something that so many leaders are struggling with. I look forward to being part of an organization that understands that critical link between employee recognition and business success and ultimately helps companies tailor their solutions to meet the unique challenges facing organizations everywhere."

Amy holds a degree from Utah Valley University in Community Health and Administration, and is passionate about putting people first to build better organizations.

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start

Media Contact:

Bronson Dameron

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Awardco