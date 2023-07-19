Awardco Announces Integration with Workplace From Meta, Allowing for More Accessibility and Freedom in Employee Recognition

Awardco's integration with Workplace from Meta streamlines the recognition process and makes it easier than ever to recognize the good.

LEHI, Utah, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco has integrated with Workplace from Meta to allow users of Workplace to directly recognize users on the platform they already use.

This integration also allows companies to post their recognition social feed to Groups within Workplace, giving more transparency and access to recognition. This can increase adoption and build a celebratory and supportive culture, all without straining the HR team's workload, and without adding to the list of apps an employee has to use.

"Our goal is to make employee recognition easier to give and more meaningful to receive for anyone and everyone. Our integration with Workplace from Meta brings us one step closer to accomplishing that for employees all over the world." - Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO

With the ability to recognize directly on Workplace, companies can enjoy the benefits of employee recognition without adding any new tools or hassle, making it easy to build culture, reduce spend on unnecessary processes, and build culture through accessible appreciation.

About Awardco

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit award.co.

Media Contact: Bronson Dameron [email protected]

SOURCE Awardco

