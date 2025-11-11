Awardco Announces Workday Certified Integration to Support Joint Customers Across Segments

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, a leading provider of global employee recognition and rewards solutions, today announced Awardco Rewards & Recognition Workday Data Sync, a Certified Integration with Workday.

This announcement reinforces Awardco's commitment to helping organizations of all sizes enhance employee recognition and engagement. The Workday-Certified Integration, listed in the Workday Marketplace , unites employee data and recognition in one connected framework.

Workday + Awardco

The integration automatically syncs data between Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Awardco to power recognition programs, streamline permissions, simplify administration, and deliver real-time insights. It is fully self-service and available in 49 languages, reducing implementation time and administrative effort while delivering a seamless, global employee experience.

The certified integration enhances the joint customer experience for small and midsized businesses (SMB) and enterprise clients alike. By empowering organizations to build cultures of appreciation and drive measurable results through a fully integrated, scalable recognition solution, Awardco helps businesses improve engagement, retention, and performance across every growth stage.

With more than 250 joint customers, the Awardco and Workday collaboration brings even greater value through unified systems and shared innovation.

"It's a new day at Workday, and our partnership with Awardco reflects that spirit of innovation and growth," said Aaron Ellis, Area Vice President, Workday. "Together, we're helping customers of all sizes build stronger cultures and a more connected employee experience."

"This partnership represents the future of a connected employee experience," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "By combining the power of Workday HCM with Awardco's recognition and rewards capabilities, organizations can now bring culture to life in the same system where people work every day."

Learn more here .

About Awardco

Awardco is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build culture, incentivize performance, and power engagement. Trusted by 3,000+ organizations worldwide, Awardco integrates with everyday tools to make recognition simple, meaningful, and effective.

