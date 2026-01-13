Awardco Launches Awardco Engage™, a New Employee Listening and Insights Platform for the Modern Workforce

The new product unites surveys, insights, and action planning within the same ecosystem that powers recognition and rewards—enabling HR teams to move from feedback to meaningful change.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced the release Awardco Engage, a new employee listening and insights solution designed to help organizations capture real feedback, surface actionable insights, and drive meaningful improvement all within the same platform where employees already recognize and reward each other.

This new product release is the next step in Awardco's journey to be the leading front-of-house employee engagement platform for modern HR teams, complementing any HRIS, and consolidating recognition, rewards, insights, and communication into a single, scalable system.

Awardco Engage enables HR teams to launch surveys, collect feedback, and activate change with plug-and-play simplicity. At launch, Awardco Engage includes:

Customizable survey templates for annual, pulse, onboarding, and exit surveys

Award-enabled participation tools that boost response rates

Anonymous and/or confidential feedback options

Multi-channel delivery across Awardco's new mobile app, kiosks, Slack, and Microsoft Teams

Real-time dashboards, sentiment analysis, benchmarking, and team-level reporting

As part of Awardco's commitment to continued innovation, Awardco Engage will expand to include guided action planning, machine-learning-powered recommendations, and integrated outcome tracking, closing the loop between employee feedback and organizational action.

"Our customers have already seen how recognition drives engagement at scale," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "Awardco Engage builds on that success by uniting listening and action—helping organizations understand what's working and act with confidence."

Awardco Engage leverages the full strength of Awardco's infrastructure—including its global marketplace, automated workflows, analytics engine, and HRIS-integrated communication channels—to deliver a unified, data-driven approach to employee listening. Designed as a scalable alternative to single-purpose survey tools, Awardco Engage advances the company's vision of becoming the engagement engine for the modern workforce by helping organizations replace guesswork with insight and demonstrate to employees that their voices drive meaningful action.

