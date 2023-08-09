Awardco to Hold Q3 Summit to Help HR Leaders Obtain Leadership Buy-In for Total Rewards

News provided by

Awardco

09 Aug, 2023, 15:08 ET

Awardco Culture Quarterly (ACQ) provides thought leadership, product updates, customer deep-dives, and more to help Awardco customers and prospects understand the true power of employee recognition.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, has announced its upcoming Awardco Culture Quarterly meeting for Q3 (ACQ3) tailored to help HR professionals improve their total reward strategy.

ACQ is a quarterly virtual event where HR leaders gather to hear from industry leaders. Topics discussed in ACQ3 will include trends, product updates, customer insights, and much more. Here is what attendees can expect to hear:

Continue Reading

  • Keynote from Awardco CFO John Richards on how to get and maintain leadership buy-in with rewards and recognition
  • Product updates, sneak peeks, and deep dives into new features like My Circle, Account Health Widget, Life Event MemoryBooks™, and more
  • Total rewards strategy discussion hosted by Deloitte
  • In-depth look at Awardco client Crumbl's success with recognition programs
  • Recognize Awards 2023 winner announcements

Awardco Culture Quarterly is designed to provide a welcome boost to every HR professional and to empower them with fresh ideas and specific tools to enhance their total rewards strategy and employee recognition efforts. 

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, said, "Awardco Culture Quarterly is a chance for us to gather with like-minded individuals and be inspired in our efforts to bring rewarding employee recognition to every organization across the globe. Our goal with this quarterly event is to rejuvenate HR leaders with ideas and strategies that will benefit their own work."

With this latest iteration of Awardco Culture Quarterly, Awardco is excited to build on the last two ACQ events and discuss how best to obtain leadership buy-in for total rewards. Register for the event here.

About Awardco

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit awardco.com.

Media Contact:
Bronson Dameron
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Awardco

Also from this source

Awardco Integrates with ADP Workforce Now to Streamline Employee Recognition

Awardco Announces Integration with Workplace From Meta, Allowing for More Accessibility and Freedom in Employee Recognition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.