Awardco Unveils New Era of Innovation in Employee Engagement at RCGNZ Summit 2025

Announced at RCGNZ Summit 2025, Awardco Engage™ and a new native mobile app experience unite recognition, feedback, and action to set a new standard for employee recognition and engagement.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced Awardco Engage™, an all-in-one employee listening and insights tool that empowers every voice, captures meaningful feedback, and turns insights into measurable improvement. Designed to help organizations listen, learn, and lead with confidence, Awardco Engage connects employee feedback with real-time insights and action within the same ecosystem that powers recognition and rewards for millions of users worldwide.

This new product innovation includes real-time reporting, comprehensive dashboards, and sentiment analysis to help organizations identify strengths, address challenges, and fortify company culture without adding complexity or cost. Alongside Awardco Engage, new comms and communities capabilities transform Awardco into a true hub for connection and belonging, uniting recognition, communication, and culture in one place. These innovations close the loop between recognition and engagement, helping organizations move from reactive data-gathering to proactive, data-driven culture strategies.

"Recognition has always been the foundation of employee engagement," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "With Awardco Engage, we're connecting every part of the employee experience—listening, feedback, recognition, and action—into one seamless ecosystem. This is a major milestone for our customers and their employees as we turn employee engagement from passive data gathering to a true system of insights and action."

At RCGNZ Summit, Awardco also introduced a new native mobile app for iOS and Android, extending its platform experience alongside its best-in-class progressive web app. The new mobile app expands on existing apps in the market to make every part of recognition and rewards available to all users via mobile. This expanded access allows organizations to seamlessly connect with every employee—whether they're in the office, on the floor, or in the field—making engagement and recognition accessible anywhere.

These announcements underscore Awardco's commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of work. With the launch of Awardco Engage and continued advancements planned through 2026, Awardco is redefining what's possible for modern employee engagement.

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build culture, incentivize performance, and power engagement. Trusted by 3,000+ organizations worldwide, Awardco integrates with everyday tools to make recognition simple, meaningful, and effective.

