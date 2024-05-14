Awardco Wins Multiple Awards, Lengthening Lead As Category Disruptor and Industry Frontrunner

With 17 awards in the employee rewards & recognition and incentives categories, Awardco reinforces its status as industry leader and disruptor.

LEHI, Utah, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions has received 17 awards, including Momentum Leader for Spring 2024, from the industry-leading business solutions review platform G2.

This recognition is the latest in a growing list of accolades, which includes three-time winner of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing award, the Deloitte 500 fastest-growing award, and numerous "Great Place to Work" titles.

Being named Momentum Leader by G2 is a testament to Awardco's focus on continuous product innovation and commitment to best-in-class customer service. This award underscores Awardco's unique position as both disruptor and frontrunner within the employee recognition industry, highlighting a drive to deliver impactful solutions that quickly become industry standards in employee engagement, retention, and productivity.

In addition to the Momentum Leader award, Awardco has been honored with 16 other awards including overall leader in Enterprise business, Best Usability in Enterprise Organizations, and Best Results in Enterprise Companies.

Spring 2024 G2 Awards:

Employee Recognition Momentum Leader

Rewards and Incentives Momentum Leader

Employee Recognition Leader

Rewards and Incentives Leader

Employee Recognition Leader: Canada

Employee Recognition Leader: Enterprise

Employee Recognition Leader: Mid-Market

Employee Recognition Leader: Small Business

Rewards and Incentives Best Results: Enterprise

Rewards and Incentives Best Usability: Enterprise

Rewards and Incentives Best Usability: Mid-Market

Rewards and Incentives Leader: Enterprise

Rewards and Incentives Leader: Mid-Market

Rewards and Incentives Leader: Small Business

Rewards and Incentives Most Implementable: Enterprise

Rewards and Incentives Total Best Usability

Users Love Us

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2 and to receive 16 other prestigious awards," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "These awards highlight our dedication to empowering organizations with innovative employee recognition solutions that make an incredible impact on company culture and employee performance."

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start

Media Contact:

Bronson Dameron

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Awardco