Awardco Expands Globally with New London Office and Enhanced International Capabilities

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards technology, today announced a significant expansion of its global operations, marking a new era in its mission to become the world's leading employee experience platform.

Key highlights of the expansion include:

New London Office: Awardco has opened its first international office in London , serving as a hub for European operations. This strategic move will enable faster fulfillment times, improved customer service, and a deeper understanding of local markets. Expanded Redemption Partnerships: New collaborations with Viator, Revolut, Ding, OH! Gift Card, and more significantly broaden Awardco's global reward options, offering experiences, charitable donations, mobile top-ups, and local gift cards across various countries. Enhanced Amazon Business Integration: Awardco's partnership with Amazon Business now extends to Mexico and India , further expanding reward choices for employees in these regions. Improved Offerings in China : The company has bolstered its selection of physical reward options in China , enhancing the recognition experience for organizations with employees in China .

Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO, commented, "Our global expansion represents a pivotal moment for Awardco. With our new London office and enhanced international capabilities, we're not just growing our footprint; we're revolutionizing how companies worldwide engage and recognize their employees."

Awardco's global-ready approach ensures that organizations can provide meaningful, culturally relevant recognition and rewards to their employees, regardless of location.

"By bringing our industry-leading tools to more places and people than ever before, we're making employee rewards more rewarding and meaningful on a global scale," added Sonnenberg.

For more information about Awardco's global capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit www.awardco.com .

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start

