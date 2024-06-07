Awarded the winners of the Italian-Turkish contest Enheduanna, launched by Istituto Europeo di Design

Young fashion designer Bahadir Turkgeldi gains an intensive course on Textile Design at the Accademia di Belle Arti Aldo Galli in Como, part of the IED network

MILAN, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enheduanna FWC - Fashion Women Culture – the creative fashion contest launched and mentored by IED - Istituto Europeo di Design (the largest Higher Education Network in the creative field to have maintained a global outlook and a deeply Italian cultural matrix, since 1966) came to an end with the ceremony at Hotel Lazzoni in Istanbul (Beyoglu) after the fashion show in the stunning Karanlik Kanyon. The jury of the contest, part of the larger project curated by ADDU (All-in Design & Development Union) evaluated the 18 participating students, who were asked to design outfits inspired by a merge of Mesopotamian culture and Italian fashion. The winner, Bahadir Turkgeldi, was awarded with a scholarship for a course in Textile Design at the Accademia di Belle Arti Aldo Galli in Como – part of IED network. Internship opportunities were offered to 3 additional designers, as part of the Taypa Textile Special Award.

The winner of IED Enheduanna Contest The outfit designed by IED Enheduanna winner_Bahadir Turkgeldi

The 18 young creatives - mentored by Giovanni Ottonello, IED Art Director, and by lecturer Francis Venneri - worked on the conception and production of 18 outfits: they tackled Made in Italy know-how by searching the history of Italian fashion to find elements linked to internationally known brands.

The winner convinced the jury with Leyla & Columbina project, inspired by the love stories between Leyla and Mecnun, and Columbina and Arlecchino: the protagonists are two women, one Mesopotamian and one Italian, who find love in separation and relief in false reunions. Bahadir will have the opportunity to go deep into the history, key features and players behind the renowned Como textile cluster through the intensive training course on Textile Design: Fashion and Interior.

The Enheduanna contest could count on the crucial collaboration with Turkish weaving mills, especially Taypa Tekstil: the production of the clothes designed by the winner and all the finalists was carried out at the Tayeks Design Center, which supports innovative and creative production processes. Designers were trained on the use of fabrics by Firat Neziroglu, designer, founder of the Anatolian Textile Network and weaving artist, who was a member of the contest jury along with Özlem Erkan, designer, and Zeynep Öcal Özcan, trainer.

The three other winning designers were awarded with internship opportunities at Taypa. They are: Mehmet Demir with Future Culture, a capsule collection composed of suites made of soft fabric from the wool of Angora goats, denim, used to bring traditional Mesopotamian belts into present. Narod Alice Yeni with Kubaba, a capsule collection that took inspiration from the conflict between the two cultures, the Turkish and the Italian one, which coexist in the author's personal experience, mixing the colorful Italian fashion with the ethnic Anatolian fashion, starting from the study of the Sumerian culture and the figure of Kubaba, the Sumerian legendary queen. ESRANUR İŞCAN TÜRKSOY with The Journey of Strong Women: From Anatolia to Italy, inspired by the stories of women who existed in the ancient lands of Mesopotamia, as goddess Inanna and her priestess, Enheduanna, a strong and independent woman despite living in a patriarchal world.

Enheduanna contest has been realized thanks to the collaboration with Dr. Pinar Meliha Sipahi, Addu's team, Melek Bayoudh, IED Area Manager for MEA region, the Italian Institute of Culture in Istanbul, the Italian consulate and embassy in Turkey, Hotel Lazzoni, and Kemaliye Belediyesi.

For further info: www.ied.edu - [email protected], +393334766640

