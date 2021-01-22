Away Announces Departure of CEO Stuart Haselden and Appoints Co-Founder Jen Rubio Interim CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand Away today announced its Chief Executive Officer Stuart Haselden will leave the company in February to pursue another opportunity. He will maintain his seat on the Board of Directors where he will continue to be involved in helping steer the business. The Board has appointed co-founder and President Jen Rubio to the role of interim CEO. The Board of Directors has engaged a search firm to identify the company's next CEO, and Rubio and Haselden will jointly lead that process.

"With Stuart's leadership, Away has successfully navigated through the most unprecedented challenges facing the travel and retail industries," said Jen Rubio, co-founder and interim CEO. "The company's pivots during the pandemic resulted in strong performance over the last several months, with momentum continuing to grow. We are grateful for the steady leadership and experience that Stuart brought to the company. His ongoing guidance will be an asset to the Board of Directors as the travel and retail industries rebound."

"Since co-founding Away in 2015, Jen has been a visionary and trusted leader, whose acumen built a brand that has transformed the travel and lifestyle sector," said Stuart Haselden, outgoing CEO. "This past year has been an important period in the company's evolution, and no one is better positioned than Jen to continue to guide the company through this transition phase. Away is well-positioned to capitalize on the coming economic recovery and be there for when the world is ready to travel again. With vaccines on the way and confidence in travel returning, Away has a huge opportunity in the second half of 2021."

During his tenure, Haselden was responsible for deepening Away's bench of talented executives with additions that include Chief Supply Chain Officer Candan Erenguc, Chief Financial Officer Catherine Dunleavy, and President of International Roy Chan and elevating Away veterans Selena Kalvaria to Chief Marketing Officer and Cuan Hanly to Senior Vice President of Product. That executive team, which will report to Rubio during the transition period, will continue to drive the business forward.

About Away

Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and other travel essentials built for the evolving needs of the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, Away has 12 brick-and-mortar retail locations and currently ships products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

