Away Introduces The Chalet Collection, a New Mountain-Inspired Limited-Edition

Launching globally on February 18th, this latest limited-edition collection from Away is the brand's modern take on retro slope essentials, designed with striking, vintage colors and never-before-seen products from Away, such as their first-ever Sling Bag. The line also includes Away's signature polycarbonate suitcases in all four sizes, available for the first time in three distinct colors with high shine finishes: Rally, a canary yellow shell with fun white racing stripes down the front; Glade, an alpine green shell with contrasting white trim around the zipper; Peak, a crisp white shell with bright red racing stripes down the front. Rounding out the collection are new versions of the brand's sleek, thoughtful personal items, including The Backpack, The Longitude Tote and The Everywhere Bag—designed with bold one-of-a-kind colorways, unique fabrications, and features specially made for getting on and off the slopes.

Jen Rubio, Away co-founder & Chief Brand Officer, says: "With The Chalet collection, we were inspired by the nostalgia associated with some of our favorite iconic mountain towns, capturing the styles and colors found in retro postcards of places like Aspen or Verbier, but also adding the modern Away touch to bring those elements to travelers no matter where they're headed."

To celebrate the launch, Away will be popping up for a limited time in the heart of Aspen and taking over their London store in Seven Dials with the Away Chalet experience. Visitors to both locations will have exclusive early access to shop The Chalet collection and enjoy programming and events drawing on aprés from around the world. Both retail spaces bring to life classic, retro colors and design, evoking the same nostalgia of the quintessential mountain chalets that inspired the collection.

The Chalet collection is Away's fourth launch of the year. Since January, Away has introduced a line of new colors in the brand's stylish Aluminum Edition, partnered with color experts at Pantone to release a limited-edition collection of Away luggage drenched in Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year— Classic Blue, and unveiled its first co-designed drop from a long-term partnership with tennis legend, entrepreneur and fashion icon, Serena Williams.

The Chalet collection of luggage and travel accessories is available for purchase globally at awaytravel.com and across all Away stores beginning February 18th, 2020.

ABOUT AWAY

Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in London and Sydney, Away has grown from a team of four to more than 500 corporate and retail employees shipping products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

