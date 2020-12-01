Away Partners With Global Glimpse To Unlock Travel And Leadership Experiences For Diverse Youth
Announced on Giving Tuesday, the Holistic Partnership Will Provide Financial, Product and Employee Support
Dec 01, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand Away today announced a partnership with Global Glimpse, a nonprofit organization that provides travel and leadership programs to high school students from diverse backgrounds. Together, Away and Global Glimpse are working to unlock the transformative powers of travel for the next generation, making the experience accessible to those who stand to benefit from it the most.
Although travel has been upended, the role that global perspectives play in cultivating our future leaders is more valuable than ever before. As such, Away is dedicating financial, product, and volunteer resources to support the Global Glimpse Brave New Leaders Academy, a virtual experience that allows students to connect with the world from home and discover the inherent, invaluable lessons of travel. In addition to contributing to the program's funding, Away is providing luggage for each student's future travels as well as personalized advice from Away employees, empowering them to hit the ground running once in-person travel resumes.
"At Away, we envision a world where everyone can access — and benefit from — transformative travel experiences. Our partnership with Global Glimpse is a meaningful step forward to bring our vision to life, ensuring that youth from diverse backgrounds have the tools they need to grow into thoughtful citizens of the world," said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer, Away. "As we reflect on this past year and look toward the future of travel, I am incredibly optimistic that we will have a positive impact in the communities where we live, work and visit."
Global Glimpse has made travel and leadership opportunities possible for more than 7,000 students, guiding them to build meaningful, cross-cultural connections with people from diverse backgrounds and locations. Today, the organization's virtual programming uniquely enables students to engage with global perspectives, albeit from home.
"Away and Global Glimpse believe in the power of connection and we share a vision for how we can reimagine travel even during these uncertain times," said Eliza Pesuit, Executive Director, Global Glimpse. "This partnership allows our students, no matter where they come from, to feel that the world is theirs and their contributions to it are important. Together, we can provide students from all backgrounds with opportunities to expand their horizons and learn from communities and cultures that are different from their own, at home and around the world."
To celebrate Giving Tuesday, Away is encouraging its community to get involved in this partnership, launching a donation page in support of the Global Glimpse Brave New Leaders Academy. To make the call to action even more personal, Away will introduce four Global Glimpse students across the brand's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages, with each sharing their dream travel destination.
For more information about Away's social impact mission, visit www.awaytravel.com/impact.
About Away
Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and other travel essentials built for the evolving needs of the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, Away has 12 brick-and-mortar retail locations and currently ships products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.
About Global Glimpse
Global Glimpse is an innovative nonprofit that works to empower U.S. high school students from diverse backgrounds to think and act as responsible global citizens. Founded in 2007, Global Glimpse has impacted the lives of over 7,000 students and 500 educators through transformative international travel experiences and virtual global learning programs. Global Glimpse partners with over 100 public high schools in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, New York, Colorado, and Massachusetts. Learn more about their work and impact at globalglimpse.org
