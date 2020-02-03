Away Partners With Tennis Legend, Entrepreneur And Fashion Icon Serena Williams In A Multi-Year, Multi-Faceted Collaboration

Whether she's heading to Australia to compete in a Grand Slam tennis tournament, showcasing her own fashion line in New York, or returning home to family in Florida, travel is the common thread connecting every aspect of Serena's life. Away's mission is to transform the travel experience and, together, Away and Serena have created a collection of luggage and travel accessories to help travelers move between their own worlds with ease.

The first limited edition line-up of Away products, a spin on Away's hit products with design elements customized by Serena herself, will be available for purchase exclusively at awaytravel.com and in Away stores beginning today. This will be the first chapter from the Away x Serena Williams partnership and will feature a line of the brand's classic polycarbonate suitcases, as well as a collection of soft side, nylon suitcases from Away's new Expandable line—both sets will boast a red exterior with multicolored camo printed interiors designed to reflect the bold spirit of Serena. The collection includes entirely new accessories such as Shoe Cubes, and favorites like Away's Insider Packing Cubes each designed to perfectly match any Away x Serena Williams piece.

"Serena defines today's modern traveler, and her dynamic, multi-faceted lifestyle perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for," says Jen Rubio, Away co-founder & Chief Brand Officer. "Serena's unique perspective on travel, combined with her natural eye for design, has made her an invaluable partner for us. With this collaboration, we're looking forward to giving people a window into this side of Serena, shedding light on the habits, rituals and experiences with travel that shape who she is."

Serena will also be the cover star of issue 11 of Here magazine, the brand's in-house print and digital publication. Shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis in Palm Beach, the cover story is a conversation between Serena and writer, podcast host, and tech entrepreneur, Aminatou Sow. The issue launches February 3rd and will be available in Away retail locations and at awaytravel.com/here-magazine.

Away's collaboration with Serena is the latest in a series of thoughtful partnerships and coveted limited edition releases, which have been a part of the brand's DNA since it launched in February 2016. Previous collaborations have featured Karlie Kloss and Dwyane Wade. Away identifies partners that speak to their core mission to transform travel, and who bring their unique style to travel and provide a perspective on what their specific travel experiences look like.

About Away

Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in London and Sydney, Away has grown from a team of four to more than 500 corporate and retail employees shipping products to 40 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

