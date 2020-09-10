AWE2021 officially launched

AWE 2021, a confidence booster for the industry

AWE has witnessed the changes of a whole decade since its establishment in Shanghai in 2011. In the past ten years, it has evolved from a domestic appliance exhibition into international show that covers appliances, electronics, smart home, smart entertainment, IoT, AI and 5G.

After the news of combining AWE2020 into AWE2021 announced, 95% of exhibitors confirmed their participation immediately, which fully reflects their recognition of AWE and their confidence in the prospects of the industry.

AWE2021 is set to come back not only online, but offline too. The news is undoubtedly a confidence booster for the industry to come out of the shadow of covid-19 and maintain high-quality growth.

AWE2021, a show for technology transformations

Covering an exhibition area of more than 140,000 square meters, the 11 halls of AWE2021 will be divided into four zones: Smart Home Zone, Consumer Electronics Zone, Smart Kitchen Zone, and Ecology and Health Care Zone. Plus, AWE2021 will join hands with 36Kr to build an "Unexpected Infinite City" that integrates entertainment with hands-on experience to add more fun and engagement to its popular Technology Park.

It's worth noting that AWE2021 will launch a series of online activities such as cloud forums, cloud show and cloud live streams to target online visitors.

AWE2021, a strong voice for the industry

AWE2019 was covered by eight renowned CCTV programs for three weeks in a row with more than 200 minutes of in-depth reports aired. In 2021, AWE will continue to work with well-known media at home and abroad for multi-angle in-depth reports.

AWE's parallel forum China Home Appliance Development Summit will be renamed AWE Global Summit Forum from 2021. Plus, the AWE Award 2021 will allow products applied for AWE Award 2020 to resubmit for AWE Award 2021 given the postponement of AWE2020.

SOURCE China Household Electrical Appliances Association

Related Links

http://awe.com.cn/en

