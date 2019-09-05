AWHONN's Response To Surgeon General Health Advisory On Marijuana Use By Pregnant Women

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) issued a response to yesterday's health advisory from Surgeon General Jerome Adams on marijuana use by pregnant women.

AWHONN supports the surgeon general's advisory that states pregnant and breastfeeding women should not use marijuana.

"The use of marijuana during pregnancy is of high concern for our Surgeon General. Following the legalization of medical marijuana in many states, the perception of harm from marijuana is decreasing at the same time the potency of marijuana is increasing. We have been asked to activate our networks, advise pregnant and breastfeeding women about the unknown and potentially damaging effect of marijuana on the developing fetus and newborn, and support additional research in this area," said Jacqueline Rychnovsky, PhD, RN, CPNP, FAANP, Vice President, Research and Policy at AWHONN, following Dr. Jerome Adams' public health announcement yesterday.

AWHONN supports universal verbal screening for substance use during pregnancy, and advocates for treatment, when indicated, that is family focused and non-stigmatizing. Review AWHONN's position on "Marijuana Use During Pregnancy" and our newest position on "Optimizing Outcomes for Women with Substance Use Disorders".

The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy.

