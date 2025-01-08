AWP Safety, Backed by Kohlberg & Co., Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Site Barricades, Integrity Traffic and WS Barricade

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AWP Safety, North America's leading provider of safety and traffic management solutions, has announced its strategic acquisition of three regional, full-service traffic control companies: Site Barricades, based in Fort Worth, Texas; Integrity Traffic, based in Sherwood, Oregon; WS Barricade, based in Frederick, Colo. The acquisitions expand AWP Safety's existing footprint and strengthens its position as North America's preferred safety partner in the utility, broadband and roadway infrastructure space. Transaction terms were not disclosed. AWP Safety is majority-owned by Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Together, AWP Safety, Site Barricade, Integrity Traffic, and WS Barricades will offer unmatched scale, expertise, technology and product and service solutions to address customers' complex safety needs, from planning to execution. These acquisitions reinforce AWP Safety's established leadership in traffic control services; equipment sales, rental and services; strategic traffic control planning; sign manufacturing and installation; and pavement marking solutions.

In addition, the acquisitions strengthen AWP Safety's reach and capacity to serve high-growth regions like the Pacific Northwest, Arizona, Colorado and Texas while expanding its presence into Nebraska. The combined company will be led by Rob Sehnert, AWP Safety president and chief executive officer.

"AWP Safety is pleased to welcome the Site Barricades, Integrity Traffic and WS Barricade teams to our growing family of safety brands," Sehnert said. "Our combined expertise and capabilities will ensure customers have access to the latest safety solutions, delivered through exceptional customer service, as they continue building the next generation of North America's infrastructure."

Jeff Schuessler and Ben Wallace, co-owners of Site Barricades, said, "Our complementary footprint and services will support Texas's expansive plans to harden and maintain the state's complex power infrastructure. We are excited to bring our customers the full benefit of our combined portfolio and teams."

Geoff Barrios, co-founder of Integrity Traffic, said, "AWP Safety and Integrity share a passion for developing technology that will transform the traffic control industry. We look forward working together to bring high-tech solutions to utility, broadband and infrastructure construction customers in our shared territories."

Ron Smits, owner of WS Barricade, added, "Our team has an excellent reputation for protecting utility workers and communities. Together, WS Barricade and AWP Safety will continue to deliver the safest, most reliable, most efficient traffic safety and barricade services in America's Mountain West and Upper Midwest regions."

About AWP Safety

AWP Safety is North America's most trusted worksite safety partner, dedicated to protecting the people who build and maintain utility, broadband and transportation infrastructure. The company is revolutionizing the traffic control industry with technology-driven, customer-focused operations and comprehensive solutions like flagging, Smart Work Zones, transportation management plan design and engineering, equipment sales and rentals, and 24/7 support. Founded in 1981 and operating in 33 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces, AWP Safety secures 1 million work sites annually. The company was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 for Diversity by Newsweek."

About Kohlberg & Company

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg") is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams and leading market positions, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating partners, Kohlberg partners with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and transform their businesses. As of September 30, 2024, Kohlberg manages approximately $15 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

