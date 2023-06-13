AWS lags behind other top cloud providers, as shown by Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights shows that AWS breaks trend by delivering after other top cloud providers.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, sees that of the top four (4) cloud service providers ("CSPs"), the latest generation processors have been deployed by all–all except for AWS.

"This is inconsistent for AWS (and an interesting signal)," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "To lag behind its peers is far from normal for AWS."

Generation 9 is the latest processor architectural generation which includes Intel's Sapphire Rapids, AMD's Genoa, and Aliyun's T-Head Yitian processors. This processor generation, built on the latest manufacturing nodes, includes support for DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and also CXL 1.1, which enables new expansion and accelerator capabilities.

Liftr Insights tracks data on the top six (6) CSPs, which represent over 75% of public cloud and a notable percentage of all cloud providers. Of those providers, Aliyun Cloud was the first to deploy Generation 9 processors, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. AWS is the only one of the top four (4) which has yet to deploy these latest generation chips.

Liftr historical data, from over 4 years of data, show that AWS was the first to deploy Generation 6 and second to deploy Generation 8. AWS has consistently been a leader in deploying the latest versions of CPU and Accelerator instances, including being the first CSP to design their own chips.

AWS never deployed Generation 7 processors, but they will provide Generation 9 processors. In November 2022, AWS announced its new R7iz instance type based on the Generation 9 Intel Sapphire Rapids processor.

"AWS has been a trendsetter in the public cloud space since it first launched," says Schadt. "Not being among the first is not everything, but this is certainly off-brand for AWS."

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

  • Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands
  • Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap, among the companies tracked are Amazon Web ServicesMicrosoft AzureAlibaba CloudGoogle Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, AmpereIntel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Market intelligence consumers can easily ingest this timely, standardized, and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models. 

