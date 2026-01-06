AWS PartnerCast will showcase how Treehouse Software is helping a customer replicate mainframe data into targets on AWS without disrupting critical work on the legacy system

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Software, Inc. is pleased to announce that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be hosting a PartnerCast entitled, "Replicate Mainframe Data at Scale through Amazon MSK and AWS Lambda with Treehouse TDT" on January 28, 2026. This session will show how a large automobile manufacturer is using Treehouse Dataflow Toolkit (TDT) for auto-scalable and event-driven bulk and CDC data transfers from their mainframe databases to Snowflake on AWS. Attendees will learn how TDT is much more than a mere "connector" – it rapidly and automatically prepares landing tables, views, and additional proprietary staging infrastructure for Snowflake.

Treehouse Dataflow Toolkit (TDT) is a serverless Lambda-based application that automatically creates all target resources required for data transfer to targets on AWS.

At Treehouse Software, we have always supported maintaining the coexistence of legacy systems and newer technologies. This PartnerCast will show how customers benefit from the Treehouse commitment to the idea of "Stay and go... at the same time!". Our time-tested solutions allow bulk and CDC transfers of mainframe data into Analytics/AI/ML-friendly targets on AWS without disrupting critical work on the legacy system.

The Treehouse Cloud team will also give a live demonstration of TDT in action, followed by the opportunity for the audience to ask questions and schedule a discussion about their projects. This AWS Partner Cast is a one-hour public session and everyone is invited to register here.

"As an AWS partner, the entire Treehouse Software team is thrilled to have AWS host this PartnerCast, which will display our TDT serverless and fully automated data transfer solution. We look forward to follow-up discussions with customers on their desire for the fastest and easiest path to massive data flow to Snowflake, Redshift… and beyond!" said Joseph Brady, Director of Business Development for Treehouse Software, Inc.

About Treehouse Software, Inc.

Since 1982, Treehouse Software has been serving enterprises worldwide with industry-leading software products and outstanding technical support. Treehouse Software is an AWS Technology Partner and a global leader in providing solutions for real-time, bulk, and CDC data transfer between a variety of data sources and Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Athena/S3, Amazon Express One Zone Buckets, Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, and more.

Press Contact:

Joseph Brady

+1.724.759.7070 x110

[email protected]

SOURCE Treehouse Software, Inc.