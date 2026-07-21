AWS Validates RapidScale's Agentic AI Delivery Expertise

RapidScale has earned AWS's Agentic AI Consulting Services Competency, which independently verifies both technical expertise and proven client outcomes with agentic AI.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it has earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency for Agentic AI Consulting Services, becoming one of only 147 partners globally to date who have achieved this designation. This new competency expands on RapidScale's AWS Premier Services Partner status, acknowledging its deep technical expertise and achievements in developing and implementing agentic AI solutions that drive business outcomes.

To earn the AWS AI Services Competency, RapidScale underwent a rigorous review of its AI architecture, governance, security and operational practices. The company submitted 16 customer case studies across 11 clients and demonstrated compliance with more than 190 technical and business validation criteria designed to verify real-world AI delivery expertise and ensure agentic deployments operate within bounds.

The designation recognizes consulting partners that demonstrate expertise in designing, deploying and governing agentic AI solutions on AWS. AWS rigorously evaluates partners pursuing the AI Services Competency in two ways: it assesses technical proficiency in developing AI solutions across AWS technologies, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Quick and other services, and analyzes customer case studies to substantiate business impact.

"AWS's AI Services Competency assessment sets the standard for trust and true partnership beyond fundamentals, giving organizations confidence in partners that can help them take full advantage of AI capabilities," said Duane Barnes, president at RapidScale. "Technology leaders deploying AI need partners who can confidently govern systems, control costs, evolve projects as models improve, and prevent drift before it results in operational disruption. RapidScale's documented success with AWS validates our teams' commitment to client outcomes and affirms our consultative approach is key to addressing client's individual needs."

RapidScale's client success case studies considered in the assessment illustrate how the company has developed a robust agentic AI consultancy and implementation practice adaptable to varying levels of business maturity.

RapidScale has played an important role in helping Accelya, a global airline software provider, advance its cloud operating foundation to support the next generation of airline software. Building on Accelya's cloud-native technology strategy, RapidScale migrated approximately 1,000 workloads to AWS in four months, strengthening resilience, improving engineering velocity and allowing Accelya's technology leadership to focus more of its capacity on product innovation.

The resulting secure and scalable foundation now supports Accelya's broader work with AWS and Vista Equity Partners' Agentic Factory to move agentic AI beyond experimentation and into production-grade airline retailing and operational workflows.

"Accelya's product strategy is cloud-native by design, and bringing agentic AI into live airline environments raises the standard again for security, scalability, observability and operational control," said Tim Reiz, chief product and technology officer at Accelya. "RapidScale has helped us strengthen and scale our AWS environment, improving the resilience and engineering velocity needed to accelerate product innovation. Combined with Accelya's airline domain expertise, platform scale and work with AWS and Vista's Agentic Factory, this is helping us move agentic AI beyond isolated experimentation and into secure, governed execution across complex airline workflows."

As one of many projects with Barrett Financial Group, RapidScale deployed an agentic solution that scaled a complex, multi-state regulatory data entry team down to a single person, creating a process that matched the organization's rapid growth and empowered existing workers to take on more fulfilling roles across teams.

"Many AI service providers we met offered out-of-the-box tools built for generic use cases. RapidScale uniquely met with every member of our team to understand our processes, complications and needs before presenting AI-driven solutions that we didn't even realize were possible," said Brayden Farr, chief growth officer at Barrett Financial Group. "RapidScale created a fast, accurate way to ingest and extract data from unstructured documents that has transformed our analytics workflows. Their ongoing development and management of our AI-driven solutions have truly changed how much each team member can accomplish."

To learn more about RapidScale, visit https://rapidscale.com/. To learn more about the AWS AI Services Competency and its review process, visit https://aws.amazon.com/ai/generative-ai/partners/.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale