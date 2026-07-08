RapidScale Launches Infrastructure Intelligence Practice as Pricing Volatility Disrupts IT Planning and Operations

With 88% of businesses experiencing rising costs and extended delivery timelines, RapidScale delivers cost predictability, workload flexibility and procurement reliability.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced its new Infrastructure Intelligence practice. Built upon five existing solution areas, the new offering enables organizations to clearly understand and prioritize technology decision making across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, improving infrastructure cost visibility, optimizing technology resources in deployment, reducing planning risk, and making more confident decisions.

88% of technology leaders responding to RapidScale's inaugural Infrastructure Intelligence Index survey reported they've experienced at least one disruption resulting from extended lead times, pricing changes, and capacity events in the first six months of 2026. As the global memory and storage supply chain cautiously adapts to spiking demand, overcoming volatility, strategically timing investments, and navigating how a business's technology needs map to impact will be increasingly critical to organizational growth.

"Companies typically assume that if they have the budget, they can scale infrastructure whenever they need it. That assumption no longer holds," said Duane Barnes, president of RapidScale. "Lagging access to infrastructure is forcing technology and finance leaders to rethink how they plan, fund and modernize systems. Organizations need a more agile, long-term approach that gives them confidence that the capacity and resources required to support critical operations will be available when they need them."

To understand how supply chain constraints are impacting businesses in real time, RapidScale surveyed 300 technology leaders, identifying three key trends shaping the current environment:

Nearly all organizations' tech operations are actively experiencing disruption: Only 12% of organizations reported no meaningful change to operations and planning over the last 90 days. Most IT leaders are actively managing pricing increases during procurement (59%); delivery and lead time delays (48%); and capacity challenges (34%). With manufacturing facilities that will alleviate strain at least 2-5 years from production, adapting to this structural shift will be an ongoing priority.

Organizations are stretching existing infrastructure, but few are delaying projects: Only 26% of respondents noted they were cancelling or delaying projects as a result of volatility, instead opting to shift workloads across their environment (48%) or increase focus on cost governance or consumption optimization (51%). Prioritizing how critical workloads run across existing infrastructure is critical to negating operational issues that may arise from technology headwinds.

The impact now extends beyond IT operations: 84% of respondents are concerned about supply chain volatility's long-term impact, with most concerned about implications for tech roadmap planning (61%) and budget predictability (53%). While these board-level operational issues cause concern, nearly half of respondents (46%) flag these constraints could impact their organization's ability to implement and execute AI initiatives.

RapidScale's Infrastructure Intelligence practice helps organizations establish a fact-based view of current infrastructure spend, identify cost and capacity trade-offs, and build an executive-ready roadmap for modernization. The offering brings together RapidScale's capabilities in cost transparency, hybrid optimization, VMware strategy, multi-cloud re-platforming and FinOps into a single operating model for aligning infrastructure decisions with business priorities. Combined with RapidScale's one-to-one approach to partnership, these services enable businesses to thoughtfully and sequentially tackle their most pressing needs.

"It's critical for businesses to treat infrastructure challenges as interconnected business issues, rather than isolated technology decisions," said Jason McKay, chief solutions officer at RapidScale. "RapidScale's Infrastructure Intelligence practice addresses these issues directly, giving technology, finance and executive leaders the visibility needed to strategically evaluate cost, capacity and modernization trade-offs with greater confidence."

To learn more about Infrastructure Intelligence and how RapidScale helps organizations improve cost predictability and modernization planning, visit https://www.rapidscale.com/infrastructure-intelligence-assessment. To review the findings of RapidScale's Infrastructure Intelligence Index report, visit https://www.rapidscale.com/blog/cloud/new-rapidscale-research-shows-infrastructure-volatility-is-reshaping-it-roadmaps.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale