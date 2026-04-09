AWWA 2026 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of South Carolina Doctoral Student Emily Bores

CAMDEN, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced that Emily Bores, a Ph.D. student at the University of South Carolina, has been selected as the recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2026 American Water Scholarship. The scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 presented to a graduate-level student to support the development of future professionals in the water industry.

"American Water is proud to recognize Emily as this year's scholarship recipient," said Dr. Lauren Weinrich, Director, Research & Development, American Water. "By encouraging scholars in water research focused on critical scientific challenges, we're helping advance the expertise needed to support the future of the water industry, our communities, and the environment. Emily's research represents the science-driven innovation needed to strengthen how we monitor and protect water quality. As environmental challenges grow more complex, advancing practical, real-world solutions like hers will be crucial for the industry. We are honored to help Emily advance her research studies."

Ms. Bores was selected based on her strong academic performance, commitment to environmental research, and dedication to advancing water quality monitoring. Her work focuses on expanding cyanobacteria identification and advancing the use of quantitative PCR to monitor toxin-producing genes. By strengthening this scientific foundation behind harmful algal bloom monitoring programs in South Carolina, her research aims to improve early detection and response efforts.

Scholarships like this reflect American Water's broader commitment to investing in the next generation of water professionals and advancing innovation across the industry. Supporting emerging talent is a key part of the company's long-term approach to strengthen water quality, operational excellence, and resilience. As water systems face evolving environmental and operational challenges, building a strong, technically rigorous pipeline of future industry leaders is essential to ensuring communities' systems are taken care of today and for generations to come.

Learn more about AWWA scholarships here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water