Tap Water You Can Trust: 16 Pennsylvania American Water Drinking Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition

The company has received more awards than any water utility in the nation, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to providing high-quality drinking water.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen additional Pennsylvania American Water water treatment plants were recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

"Safe, clean and reliable tap water is critical to our customers and communities, which is why Pennsylvania American Water holds itself to high standards and is a proud and longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water," said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. "We remind our customers that the next time they turn on their tap, please remember there's a team in your community dedicated to delivering water that meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards."

This year, Pennsylvania American Water's Coatesville water treatment plant received a 10-year Directors Award; its Stoney Garden plant received a 15-year Directors Award; and its Brownsville, Kane, Lake Scranton, Norristown, Punxsutawney, Susquehanna, Watres and White Deer Creek plants received 25-year Directors Awards. The company's Bangor, Brownell, Crystal Lake, Hershey, Indiana and Nesbitt water treatment plants were recognized with 10-year Presidents Awards.

"We're proud of our incredible team of water quality professionals, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems," added the company's director of water quality and environmental compliance, Brandy Braun. "These impressive awards demonstrate their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers over the past 25 years and beyond."

A full list of the company's award-winning water systems can be found here.

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water also participates in the Partnership for Clean Water, a global optimization and recognition program for wastewater utilities that AWWA created to parallel the Partnership for Safe Water. The company currently has 10 participating systems, five of which entered this year.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water