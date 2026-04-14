AWWA Water Matters Fly-In highlights infrastructure needs and other water policy priorities on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 195 water professionals from across the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., today for the American Water Works Association's (AWWA) Water Matters Fly-In.

During the two-day event, AWWA delegates will meet with congressional representatives and their staff to address critical water issues affecting communities nationwide and elevate national water policy priorities, including:

Infrastructure Funding: Delegates will ask legislators to reauthorize and fully fund the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act to help communities address escalating infrastructure needs and protect household affordability.

Delegates will ask legislators to reauthorize and fully fund the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act to help communities address escalating infrastructure needs and protect household affordability. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Liability Protection: Delegates will urge Congress to advance the Water Systems PFAS Liability Act (H.R. 1267), bipartisan legislation to ensure PFAS manufacturers and polluters are responsible for cleanup costs, rather than local water systems and their ratepayers.

Delegates will urge Congress to advance the Water Systems PFAS Liability Act (H.R. 1267), bipartisan legislation to ensure PFAS manufacturers and polluters are responsible for cleanup costs, rather than local water systems and their ratepayers. Cybersecurity and Resilience: Delegates will seek support for a suite of bipartisan legislation to strengthen the security, resilience, and sustainability of the nation's water systems.

Delegates will seek support for a suite of bipartisan legislation to strengthen the security, resilience, and sustainability of the nation's water systems. Affordability: Delegates will urge support for the LIHWAP Establishment Act (H.R. 4733) to ensure that water systems can continue to invest in critical infrastructure upgrades while keeping water service affordable for struggling families.

This year's Fly-In coincides with the release of AWWA's new report, Beyond the Replacement Era: Balancing Compounding Infrastructure Needs with Household Affordability, which finds that addressing U.S. drinking water infrastructure and other critical needs will require between $2.1 trillion and $2.4 trillion in investment over the next 25 years.

"The AWWA Water Matters Fly-In is the perfect moment for water leaders to engage directly with federal policymakers on national and local water issues," said David LaFrance, AWWA Chief Executive Officer. "Federal partnership continues to play a key role as communities work to invest in resilient infrastructure, manage emerging risks like PFAS and cyber threats, and maintain affordable water service."

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy, and enhance quality of life.

SOURCE American Water Works Association