AXA XL adds enhanced protection to environmental insurance coverage in North America

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Environmental business in North America has added supplemental coverage to its Pollution and Remediation Legal Liability (PARLL) policy which provides protection to owners, operators and developers of fixed facilities against loss, remediation expense and legal defense expense for sudden and gradual pollution conditions.

According to Matt O'Malley, President of AXA XL's North America Environmental business, "Pollution incidents, for any size business, across many different industries, can easily result in a five or six-figure clean up price tag. That's why environmental insurance has become more of a staple in businesses' insurance portfolios. And to make it easier for the growing number of businesses that rely on environmental insurance, we've streamlined our underwriting process and updated our policy to offer even more comprehensive coverage."

AXA XL's PARLL enhanced coverages include:

Location coverage for third-party claims for bodily injury, property damage and remediation expense resulting from a pollution condition or remediation expense from first-party discovery of a pollution condition.

for bodily injury, property damage and remediation expense resulting from a pollution condition or remediation expense from first-party discovery of a pollution condition. Emergency remediation expense indemnity for remediation expense incurred by our Insured on an emergency basis because of a pollution condition.

for remediation expense incurred by our Insured on an emergency basis because of a pollution condition. Contingent transportation for third-party claims for bodily Injury, property damage and remediation expense resulting from a pollution condition or remediation expense from first-party discovery of a pollution condition that commences and ends during transportation.

for bodily Injury, property damage and remediation expense resulting from a pollution condition or remediation expense from first-party discovery of a pollution condition that commences and ends during transportation. Non-Owned Disposal Sites for third-party Claims for bodily injury, property damage and remediation expense resulting from a pollution condition on, at, under or migrating from permitted and licensed non-owned facilities (not scheduled) that accepted pollutants generated by our Insured for treatment, storage or disposal.

Additionally, new added supplemental coverages -- which provide limits of liability separate from and in addition to the aggregate limits provided under the policy with no self-insured retention include coverage for:

Disaster Response Expense for expenses incurred to minimize potential harm to a business' reputation resulting from a pollution condition that has or is likely to result in a media event.

for expenses incurred to minimize potential harm to a business' reputation resulting from a pollution condition that has or is likely to result in a media event. Green Building Materials Expense for use of green building materials in the restoration of property damaged because of a pollution condition.

for use of green building materials in the restoration of property damaged because of a pollution condition. Litigation Expense indemnity for actual loss of earnings and expenses incurred by a business for attendance at depositions, hearings, arbitrations, mediation or trials for claims covered under the policy.

for actual loss of earnings and expenses incurred by a business for attendance at depositions, hearings, arbitrations, mediation or trials for claims covered under the policy. Subpoena Expense for fees and costs of counsel retained to advise our Insured in response to a subpoena served against them.

PARLL coverage is underwritten by AXA XL insurance company, Indian Harbor Insurance Company.

Read more about the environmental insurance market on AXA XL's Fast Fast Forward site.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

