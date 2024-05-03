Matthew V. O'Malley assumes new role as AXA XL's Chief Client & Distribution Officer, Americas

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Matthew V. O'Malley to the newly created role of Chief Client & Distribution Officer for the Americas, reporting to Lucy Pilko, the region's Chief Executive Officer and Manuel Meier, AXA XL's Chief Client Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Pilko said, "Our growth plans revolve around helping our clients grow and succeed. To do so, we're structuring ourselves to take a more client-centric approach than ever before, and Matt's new role will play an integral part in this approach. With his collaborative leadership style, focus on data and analytics, and steadfast commitment to clients, Matt is well prepared for his new responsibilities including liaising with our clients to assure we're delivering the right solutions and substantially more value beyond the insurance we provide."

In his new role, Mr. O'Malley will lead AXA XL's U.S. zonal teams, Canada and Bermuda country distribution, client engagement, broker engagement, and marketing activities in the Americas. He will work with clients and distribution partners and across AXA XL's product lines to foster long-term partnerships to help enhance client experience and engagement.

Mr. Meier added, "Close, collaborative client relationships give us the insights we need to develop products and services tailored to our clients' needs and risk challenges. Matt will be a valuable resource to both our clients, boosting their awareness of all that AXA XL has to offer, and our internal teams, helping us develop a deeper understanding of our clients' unique needs so we can continue to develop and deliver innovative insurance and risk management solutions that matter most to them."

During his 25-year tenure in the insurance industry, Mr. O'Malley has held numerous underwriting and management positions. Most recently, he served as AXA XL's U.S. Country Manager, assuming broader oversight of AXA XL's collective business activity in the US Insurance Market. Previously, he led AXA XL's North America Environmental insurance business for eight years and later also took on the underwriting management responsibility of our E&S Casualty business.

