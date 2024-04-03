AXA XL and Green Standards divert 123 tons of office waste from New York landfills

Donations benefit seven NYC non-profit and community organizations

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When AXA XL, the specialty risk division of global insurer AXA, relocated offices in New York City's Financial District, it made the move without sending office waste to any landfill.

Thanks to a partnership with Green Standards, AXA XL diverted more than 98% of its furniture, fixtures, and equipment from landfills through resale, specialized recycling, and in-kind donations totalling $39,580 to seven NYC non-profit organizations and schools.

"As we planned the relocation of our New York City office, we were committed to minimizing our environmental impact and maximizing our positive contribution to the community," said Jerome Itty, AXA XL's Chief Operating Officer in the Americas. "Recognizing the potential for significant furniture waste, we partnered with Green Standards to ensure that our office assets were repurposed and donated to local community organizations. This initiative aligns with AXA XL's sustainability efforts and commitment to responsible environmental stewardship."

"We're proud to help AXA XL implement circular workplace strategies in the heart of the financial district," said Trevor Langdon, CEO of Green Standards. "To paraphrase Sinatra, if we can make circularity work there, we can make it anywhere."

Green Standards takes responsibility for the entire process; from onboarding and managing commercial movers, to engaging eligible local non-profits, coordinating, and documenting asset delivery, and providing environmental and community impact reporting.

"Teaming up with Green Standards enabled us to concentrate on our primary business, while also providing us with the assurance that all the items in our previous space would be repurposed," said Billy Lechert, Head of Workplace in the Americas for AXA XL.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT GREEN STANDARDS Green Standards is the global sustainable decommissioning company. An enterprise-level partner to the world's largest organizations, we donate, resell, and recycle furniture, fixtures, and equipment on large capital projects. Since 2009, we have kept 100,000 tons out of landfill and facilitated $40 million-worth of in-kind donations to thousands of schools and non-profits around the world. To learn more, visit www.greenstandards.com

