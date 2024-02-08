AXA XL appoints Anne Marie Elder as Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has announced that Anne Marie Elder will take on the newly created role of Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty, effective April 1.

In her new role, Ms. Elder will collaborate with regional underwriting operations to set the strategic direction, and support business development, of AXA XL's collective Marine, Aerospace, and Specialty Niche portfolios, under a newly created Global Specialty branch, part of AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Office (GCUO). The GCUO works with AXA XL's regional underwriting teams to support profitable growth, assisting with underwriting discipline, pricing, risk aggregation and global product strategy.

Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Ms. Elder will report to Libby Benet, Global Chief Underwriting Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Benet said: "Under Anne Marie's leadership, this new structure will allow us to leverage the synergies between these portfolios, driving better alignment amongst those product lines and strengthening the size of our Specialty business. Anne Marie brings a wealth of market knowledge, insight and technical expertise gained from over 30 years in the insurance industry. Her underwriting management skills and strong leadership will be invaluable in helping us achieve our global growth ambitions and further enhance our offering to clients in the specialty market."

Ms. Elder currently serves as AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Marine. She joined the business in 2011 and has led the Global Marine team since 2019. Prior, she held positions with The Hartford, Allianz and CNA Insurance.

Ms. Elder sits on the board and Executive Committees of several Marine Insurance organizations and associations and is an alum of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, having served in the United States Naval Reserve.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

