AXA XL Announces Launch of Active Assailant Ecosystem Preferred Partners Network

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, a leading global provider of insurance and risk management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Active Assailant Ecosystem Preferred Partners Network. This innovative program brings together a diverse network of technology, safety and crisis management service partners dedicated to enhancing risk management strategies and response capabilities in the face of active assailant events.

In light of the alarming increase in mass shootings across the United States and Canada, AXA XL recognizes the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the risks posed by such incidents. Through collaboration with our preferred partners, AXA XL aims to provide organizations with cutting-edge tools to prevent, respond to, and recover from active assailant events.

The Active Assailant Ecosystem Preferred Partners Network initiative offers a holistic approach to risk management, encompassing pre-event risk mitigation services, real-time response and readiness measures, and post-event recovery support.

By leveraging the expertise of our preferred partner vendors, including KT Solutions, Gabriel, S-RM, MBL, and others, AXA XL equips clients with state-of-the-art solutions such as gunshot detection systems, bulletproof safe rooms, and access to mental health support services.

"We are excited to launch our enhanced Active Assailant policy which has been updated to focus on providing comprehensive risk mitigation solutions versus a reactive paying-a-claim approach. Our offering underscores our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions," said Morgan Shrubb, Head of War, Terrorism and Political Violence for the Americas. "In collaboration with a growing number of tech firms and service providers, we are empowering organizations to proactively address the threat of active assailant events and safeguard their employees, customers, and communities."

Rose Hall, Head of Innovation for the Americas added: "AXA XL's Active Assailant Ecosystem brings together top partners to tackle the urgent need for proactive risk management. Our comprehensive approach empowers organizations to prevent, respond to, and recover from active assailant events, reinforcing our commitment to global protection."

AXA XL's War, Terrorism & Political Violence insurance team offers worldwide insurance for assets that are exposed to war, terrorism, political violence and mass shootings. We help companies navigate through dynamic, complex and ever-changing global threats while considering the implications of legislation such as TRIPRA. For more information about AXA XL and its Active Assailant Ecosystem Partners initiative visit: AXA XL Political Violence Insurance

