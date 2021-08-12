AXA XL appoints Dane Mahoney as Global Head of Political Risk, Credit & Bond Risk Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Dane Mahoney as Global Head of Political Risk, Credit & Bond (PRCB) Risk Management. Based in New York, Mr. Mahoney will report to Rafael Docavo-Malvezzi, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for PRCB and lead a team of global risk analysts across the Americas, Asia, and the UK.

"With more than a decade working in the financial and insurance sectors, Dane is an expert risk manager and global market analyst. He is a strategic and analytical thinker and will be a thoughtful partner to our underwriting, actuarial and client-facing colleagues across all regions where we do business," said Mr. Docavo-Malvezzi.

In this new global role, Mr. Mahoney will define, monitor, and steer risk appetite for the PRCB team as part of the execution and development of the global underwriting strategy for the group. He is also in charge of leading portfolio management and analysis of the overall PRCB book of business.

Mr. Mahoney began his tenure at AXA XL in 2013 as a Risk Analyst for political risk and trade credit. During this tenure with the company, he has helped build the Global Risk Management team into an industry-leading data, analytics, and risk management practice. He is a graduate of the University of San Diego and holds a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics.

AXA XL underwrites PRCB coverages to large organizations on a global basis. This class includes Political Risk insurance, Credit insurance covering the non-payment of debt obligations and providing commercial bonding requirements around the globe.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL1 AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

