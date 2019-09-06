AXA XL appoints executives in new simplified Reinsurance organization

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced executive appointments in a new simplified Reinsurance organizational structure, aligned around its key markets and intended to enhance the focus on its payer to partner strategy.

AXA XL currently has four reinsurance underwriting regions: London, led by Rob Littlemore; Bermuda, led by Jonathan Gale; North America, led by John Welch; and International, led by David Watson, all of whom report to Charles Cooper, Chief Executive, Reinsurance.

Effective January 2, 2020, subject to regulatory approvals, the following changes will take place:

Rob Littlemore, Chief Executive, London Reinsurance, will assume leadership of a newly-created Global markets business which will comprise of AXA XL's Bermuda and London Reinsurance platforms. Mr. Littlemore brings more than 28 years' experience underwriting US Casualty reinsurance classes including having served as legacy Catlin's Head of Reinsurance in London and becoming XL Catlin's Underwriting Director of London Reinsurance in 2015. Paul Simons, Head of Property – Global Markets, will also serve as Head of Bermuda Reinsurance and will report to Mr. Littlemore.

David Watson, Chief Executive of AXA XL's International Reinsurance business and CEO of XL Re Europe SE, has decided to retire at the end of 2019.

"David has been with the company for more than 26 years," noted Mr. Cooper. "During his tenure, David was instrumental in establishing our presence as a recognized leader in the international casualty market. His leadership, expertise and dedication will be sorely missed."

Following Mr. Watson's retirement, John Welch, Chief Executive, North America Reinsurance, will assume leadership of AXA XL Reinsurance's International markets business.

To take on his new role in January, Mr. Welch is relocating to Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Welch joined AXA XL's reinsurance operations in 1997 holding various senior level roles. Mr. Welch's successor to lead the North America Business will be announced in the near future.

Jonathan (Jon) Gale, Chief Executive, Bermuda Reinsurance, is assuming the role of Chief Underwriting Officer, currently held by Chris Dougherty who is assuming the role of Chief Executive, Underwriting Capital Management AXA XL. Mr. Gale will be responsible for delivering underwriting excellence, underwriting portfolio management, customer relationship management, developing new business opportunities and further demonstrating AXA XL's thought leadership capabilities. Mr. Gale joined legacy Catlin in 2002 and held progressively senior underwriting roles before most recently becoming Chief Executive Bermuda Reinsurance.

In his new role, Mr. Dougherty will be responsible for all AXA XL outwards reinsurance placements and will also work with AXA XL's Head of Alternative Capital Daniel Brookman in optimizing AXA XL's utilization of traditional hedges as well as alternative and partnership capital. During his 25-year career, Mr. Dougherty has held a variety of senior positions in both the insurance and reinsurance sectors, including serving as Executive Vice President, Insurance Underwriting and Ceded Re.

AXA XL Reinsurance Chief Operating Officer Dawn Dinkins will lead the newly centralized claims and operational functions. Ms. Dinkins has 30 years of claims experience, with 23 years spent in Reinsurance claims. She assumed the Reinsurance COO role at the end of 2016.

Commenting on the changes, Mr. Cooper said: "To help our brokers and clients even more quickly and easily access our expertise and products, we're simplifying our organizational structure. Our North American and International businesses will continue to focus on the customers and brokers in their local markets. However, we're combining our Bermuda and London platforms to create a Global Markets business platform that will focus on the global catastrophe, casualty and specialty business that are placed in these markets. We're also centralizing claims and operational functions into one global unit to embed consistency in approach and leverage global resources. We believe that these changes will be mutually beneficial to our trading partners and to our organization."

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL REINSURANCE AXA XL Reinsurance is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Top insurers choose XL Reinsurance to help them move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com .

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

