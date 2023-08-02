AXA XL appoints Kirsten Andersen as Underwriting Manager, Design Professional Insurance

AXA XL

02 Aug, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Kirsten Andersen as Underwriting Manager for its Design Professional insurance business in Canada.

After building a successful practice as a lawyer at a prestigious insurance defense litigation law firm in Toronto, Ms. Andersen joined AXA XL in 2018 as Claims Specialist focusing on supporting design, engineering, and architecture clients.

"Over the past five years, Kirsten has provided top technical claims expertise to our Design Firm clients. Her legal background, technical knowledge and extraordinary relationship-building skills will be a great asset to the Design Professional underwriting team," said James Lee, Head of Professional, Cyber and Financial Lines, Canada.

Ms. Andersen is a graduate from the University of Windsor and holds a Juris Doctor from Queen's University.

AXA XL offers an extensive product and services suite in Canada.  Known for its flexible approach and superior claims service, AXA XL's experts work proactively to address existing and emerging risks of Canadian Clients. 

ABOUT AXA XL
AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

