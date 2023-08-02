AXA XL appoints Kirsten Andersen as Underwriting Manager, Design Professional Insurance

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Kirsten Andersen as Underwriting Manager for its Design Professional insurance business in Canada.

After building a successful practice as a lawyer at a prestigious insurance defense litigation law firm in Toronto, Ms. Andersen joined AXA XL in 2018 as Claims Specialist focusing on supporting design, engineering, and architecture clients.

"Over the past five years, Kirsten has provided top technical claims expertise to our Design Firm clients. Her legal background, technical knowledge and extraordinary relationship-building skills will be a great asset to the Design Professional underwriting team," said James Lee, Head of Professional, Cyber and Financial Lines, Canada.

Ms. Andersen is a graduate from the University of Windsor and holds a Juris Doctor from Queen's University.

AXA XL offers an extensive product and services suite in Canada. Known for its flexible approach and superior claims service, AXA XL's experts work proactively to address existing and emerging risks of Canadian Clients.

SOURCE AXA XL