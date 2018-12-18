AXA XL Appoints New Excess Casualty Leader for North Eastern Region of the US

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dicob has joined AXA XL's Excess Casualty Insurance team as Leader for the US North Eastern Region. Based in New York and reporting to Donnacha Smyth, President, Global Excess Casualty, Mr. Dicob will work with brokers and clients throughout the region, addressing their excess casualty and commercial umbrella insurance needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Smyth said, "Andrew is an experienced leader and an excellent addition to our global team. He brings in-depth knowledge of the industry and of the North Eastern region of the US which strengthens our position as one of the leading Excess Casualty insurers in the country."

Mr. Dicob brings over 16 years' experience in commercial insurance. He joins AXA XL from Navigators Management Company where he served as Vice President of Commercial Insurance underwriting and managed the New York and New Jersey book of umbrella and excess casualty accounts within the North East Region. Mr. Dicob earned his MBA from Whitman School of Business at Syracuse University. He holds a B.A. in History and Education from State University of New York Postdam.

Mr. Dicob will be assuming responsibilities for the North East from current regional leader Lou Forte who has been appointed Executive Underwriter for Excess Casualty Insurance, North America. Regarding Mr. Forte's appointment, Mr. Smyth commented, "Lou's in-depth expertise and solid relationships with broker & clients will bolster our underwriting team. He is an esteemed expert in the market and a fantastic mentor to emerging talent in our business."

Helping a wide range of businesses -- from Upper Middle Market (UMM) to Fortune 1000 companies – AXA XL's Excess Casualty insurance team provides Lead Umbrella, Excess, Occurrence, Claims Made, Occurrence Reported and Primary Rail and Excess insurance coverages from global access points with underwriting centers in Bermuda, Dublin, Ireland, London, UK and 13 cities in North America. Liability limits up to $100 million are available.

