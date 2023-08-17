AXA XL appoints Vito Raimondi to lead U.S. Central Zone

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL announced Vito Raimondi has been named head of its U.S. Central Zone. Based in Chicago, and reporting to AXA XL's U.S. Country Manager Matt O'Malley, Mr. Raimondi will be responsible for overall performance of AXA XL's insurance operations throughout the Zone.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. O'Malley, said, "We're excited to see Vito take the lead in this Zone. Vito is well-regarded throughout AXA XL and for more than a decade, he's been laser-focused on helping our insurance and distribution operations optimize data, analytics, and other resources to help us successfully grow and improve the business operations; the products and services; and the client experience we deliver to our broker and insured partners."

Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer of AXA XL's Client & Distribution Management, Mr. Raimondi is responsible for designing and implementing the strategic and operating plan to lead and drive delivery of underwriting growth, and a superior level of service for our broker and insured clients. He joined AXA XL in 2013 to serve as Chief Operating Officer of AXA XL's Excess Casualty business. He began his insurance career at Zurich Insurance Group, Ltd.

Mr. O'Malley continued: "Vito's longstanding relationships and deep understanding of our insurance products and distribution network strongly positions us, helping us bring our experts closer to our brokers and insured clients to give them more convenient access to our suite of products and services."

Providing a broad offering of multi-line property, casualty, professional, cyber and specialty insurance coverages, claims expertise, and risk management solutions, AXA XL's U.S. Central Zone works with agent, broker, and insured partners domiciled in: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

