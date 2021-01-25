AXA XL gives A/E firms an EDGE with their enhanced online Learning Management System for Design Professionals

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance's online Learning Management System (LMS), specifically designed for architects, engineers, and other design professionals, has a new look and a new name. Now called the AXA XL EDGE, the enhanced LMS provides design professionals with 24/7 access to loss prevention education on a new technology platform with upgraded functionality and a more intuitive user experience.

According to Doug Strong, AXA XL's chief underwriting officer for Design Professional insurance, "Effective risk management requires constant learning. That fact is not lost on our Design Professional insurance team or our clients. More than 50,000 design professionals access our online resources to "keep their EDGE" by continually improving upon their risk management practices. Furthermore, our group is honoured to be named one of the top 10 providers of Learning Units of the AIA. We remain very proud to partner with our customers in order to help them manage potential risks that could jeopardize their firms, their livelihoods."

Originally launched in 2009, the EDGE and its technology has continued to evolve. Its latest enhancements include:

A modern and improved user interface and experience (UI/UX) that is intuitive and easy to use

Mobile-compatible – automatically adapts on every mobile and tablet device (iOS and Android)

Direct access to Design Professional's Contract Guide from the learner's dashboard

from the learner's dashboard A Learning Plan Builder to manage education for staff

Ability to create a custom curriculum

An intuitive, searchable and self-enroll course catalog

User dashboards that allow clients to see where they, or other members of their firm, are in the process of completing a course

Quick access to resources or courses from the landing page

Short video tutorials to show users the basics of navigating the new system

And this is just the beginning! Stay tuned for additional enhancements.

According to Randy Lewis, vice president of Loss Prevention and Client Education for Design Professional, "The online system offers practical programs based on real claims experience and the industry-leading research conducted by our loss prevention specialists, now made even more useful by adapting today's new technology. By taking these courses, our clients become eligible for up to 10% premium credit. The courses also qualify for continuing education credits that they may need to maintain their professional designations."

Ronny Salmeron, Director of eLearning for Design Professional at AXA XL added, "Insurance carriers are providing risk management education as an additional service and we have taken it a step further by investing in a feature-filled next generation learning platform that will help our clients mitigate loss by participating in on-demand eLearning courses."

"Our attention to loss prevention is one of our primary value-added services that our architect and engineering clients receive," Mr. Strong noted. "While it sets us apart as a premier provider in the market for the design industry, it also helps our clients manage risks that impact their firms."

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL



AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com





ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE



AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

http://www.axaxl.com

