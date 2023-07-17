AXA XL Insurance adds Mid-Market Generalist to its newly launched US Mid-Market business

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance welcomes Adele Smith as Head of Mid-Market Generalist in the next phase of its targeted U.S. Mid-Market insurance business launch. Based in New York, and reporting to AXA XL's Head of U.S. Mid-Market Matt Waters, Ms. Smith will build the underwriting unit providing multi-line property/casualty insurance for mid-sized generalist business in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Waters, said, "In the U.S., we've taken a very targeted approach in launching our Mid-Market capabilities. Having launched our Private Equity business successfully July 1, I'm very proud of the team's progress and the market excitement it's generated. Now, while maintaining our focus on target industries, relationships, and account level quality, we're excited to bring Adele onboard to further expand our capabilities."

"With her emphasis on the market, proven leadership and attention to disciplined growth, along with her deep broker partnerships with our largest trading partners in the Northeast, Adele will help us take this next step as we continue to build out our team, initiate generalist capabilities and continue to scale up our mid-market business," Mr. Waters added.

Ms. Smith joins AXA XL from CNA where she currently manages a $500m P&L for mid-market business out of New York. She has been in the mid-market business throughout her career with experience at both Hartford and Crum & Foster.

AXA XL's Mid-Market team is actively building out AXA XL's targeted mid-market client offering in the U.S., leveraging its strength in underwriting, data, claims handling and global capabilities.

