AXA XL Insurance adds Mid-Market Generalist to its newly launched US Mid-Market business

News provided by

AXA XL

17 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance welcomes Adele Smith as Head of Mid-Market Generalist in the next phase of its targeted U.S. Mid-Market insurance business launch.  Based in New York, and reporting to AXA XL's Head of U.S. Mid-Market Matt Waters, Ms. Smith will build the underwriting unit providing multi-line property/casualty insurance for mid-sized generalist business in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Waters, said, "In the U.S., we've taken a very targeted approach in launching our Mid-Market capabilities. Having launched our Private Equity business successfully July 1, I'm very proud of the team's progress and the market excitement it's generated. Now, while maintaining our focus on target industries, relationships, and account level quality, we're excited to bring Adele onboard to further expand our capabilities." 

"With her emphasis on the market, proven leadership and attention to disciplined growth, along with her deep broker partnerships with our largest trading partners in the Northeast, Adele will help us take this next step as we continue to build out our team, initiate generalist capabilities and continue to scale up our mid-market business," Mr. Waters added.    

Ms. Smith joins AXA XL from CNA where she currently manages a $500m P&L for mid-market business out of New York.  She has been in the mid-market business throughout her career with experience at both Hartford and Crum & Foster.

AXA XL's Mid-Market team is actively building out AXA XL's targeted mid-market client offering in the U.S., leveraging its strength in underwriting, data, claims handling and global capabilities.  

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com 

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Also from this source

AXA XL Insurance establishes collaborative peer network to support construction clients' sustainability efforts in North America

2023 AXA Art Prize UK Announces Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.