AXA XL Names New Senior Underwriter for the Political Risk, Credit and Bond Practice in the Americas

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has added Edward Moeller to its Political Risk, Credit and Bond (PRCB) team. Mr. Moeller is based in Washington D.C. and will report to Richard Abizaid, Head of the Americas and Regional Product Leader, PRCB.

"We're very excited to have Ed join our growing team of experts here in Washington D.C.," said Mr. Abizaid. "He is a talented underwriter and his extensive experience will bolster not only our underwriting capabilities but will be a great asset to our strategic growth objectives in the political risk space."

In his role as a Senior Underwriter, Mr. Moeller will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong relationships with our customers and brokers and growing new business opportunities in targeted segments.

Mr. Moeller joins AXA XL from the Farm Credit Administration where he was a Credit Specialist in the Capital Markets and Assets, Office of Examination, Banking Division. Before that, Mr. Moeller was a Vice President, Senior Underwriter and Credit Lead on the Credit and Political Risk team at Zurich Insurance Group. He brings more than 13 years of industry experience focusing on political risk and trade credit plus a decade of service in the public sector working for the Export Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the Department of Labor. Mr. Moeller holds a degree in Agriculture Economics from Ohio State University and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

Political unrest and credit risk headlines are in the news every day, adding to businesses' global risk management concerns. AXA XL's highly experienced underwriting and analytical team helps businesses manage the complex and ever-changing risks of a global marketplace. We design special risk mitigation solutions that help enterprises to trade and invest with greater confidence and certainty. In collaboration with brokers, we offer clients a wide range of coverage to help manage their global risks.

ABOUT AXA XL1

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

