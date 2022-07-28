AXA XL promotes Chris Lee to Head of E&S property insurance business

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has promoted Christopher Lee to lead its Excess & Surplus property insurance business. Based in New York, he reports to Michele Sansone, Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's Property business in the Americas.

According to Ms. Sansone, "Especially given current insurance market conditions and pricing, more businesses are turning to E&S insurers, like AXA XL, to address property risks that other insurers may shy away from. We've built a strong market reputation for addressing complex property risks because of E&S underwriting talent like Chris. Under his leadership, we'll continue to take a lead in the E&S market and provide access to customized and creative insurance programs for our clients' most challenging property risks."

In his new role, Mr. Lee assumes underwriting management responsibility of AXA XL's book of E&S property business. He joined AXA XL in 2013 as an Equipment Breakdown (EB) and Commercial Property underwriter before moving into E&S underwriting in 2018. Mr. Lee began his insurance career as an EB underwriter with Zurich North America. He is a graduate of Butler University.

AXA XL partners with companies to create Excess & Surplus (E&S) insurance solutions for a wide range of clients and industries with hard-to-place property, general liability, excess liability, and professional risks.

