AXA XL unveils Mobile Accessible Contract eGuide for Design Professionals

EXTON, Penn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business launched its mobile compatible online Contract eGuide for Design Professionals: A Risk Management Handbook for Architects and Engineers. AXA XL's Contract eGuide is a forward-thinking risk management tool for insured clients to assist design professionals in understanding and negotiating their professional services contracts. Developed using the latest web technologies, the Contract eGuide automatically adapts to every device allowing on-demand access.

According to Doug Strong, AXA XL's chief underwriting officer for Design Professional insurance, "A strong contract is fundamental in helping design professional firms manage their liabilities and protect their business." Having a contract that represents the firm's best interest and addresses key business concerns and possible exposures helps protect firms if problems arise. As issues affecting architects and engineers continue to evolve, we've adjusted and expanded our eGuide to reflect the current state of the design professional industry."

The Contract eGuide covers more than 100 contract clauses and practice risk management topics with problem-solving strategies, simple explanations of contract language, claims scenarios, negotiation tactics, exhibits, forms and suggested contract language solutions. The eGuide allows for quick reference with organic search that retrieves all relevant content related to the searched keyword or phrase. The content also offers the ability for clients to reference standard industry documents from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and Engineers Joint Contract Documents Committee (EJCDC) to assist in negotiation strategies.

"Our Contract eGuide continues to evolve as a vital practice management tool for our clients, expanding and changing as the A/E industry's issues change," said Randy Lewis, AXA XL's Vice President of Loss Prevention and Client Education. "It evolves to reflect quick-changing risk and contract issues that architectural and engineering firms currently face and has adapted to new ways of working, such as mobile access and easy search functionality. Reachable on a phone, it fits in our clients' pocket to be available 24/7."

