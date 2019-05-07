Axcelis Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2019

Gross Margins and Expense Management Drive Strong Earnings Performance

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

May 07, 2019

BEVERLY, Mass., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  

The Company reported first quarter revenue of $91.5 million, compared to $105.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit for the quarter was $7.1 million, compared to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter. Net income for the quarter was $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of $8.5 million, or $0.25. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.0%, compared to 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $170.0 million on March 31, 2019, compared to $184.9 million on December 31, 2018.

"I am very pleased with the Company's first quarter gross margins and expense management, which drove strong earnings performance. In this current downturn, we are focused on managing for profitability given that revenues for the full year could be down 15% compared to 2018. We will continue to invest in R&D for innovative Purion product line extensions," commented President and CEO Mary Puma. "These new segment-focused products provide our customers with significant value from technological advantages, and will drive strong growth for the Company when the market rebounds."

Business Outlook
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $80 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 40%. Second quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $2 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.01-0.03.

First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 am ET.  The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 2127776. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Investor Relations:



Editorial/Media:



Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended 




March 31,




2019

2018

Revenue:






Product

$

84,197

$

116,022

Services

7,280

6,163

Total revenue

91,477

122,185

Cost of revenue:






Product

47,338

68,374

Services

6,633

6,655

Total cost of revenue

53,971

75,029

Gross profit

37,506

47,156

Operating expenses:






Research and development

13,685

12,233

Sales and marketing

8,918

8,411

General and administrative

7,807

8,010

Total operating expenses

30,410

28,654

Income from operations

7,096

18,502

Other (expense) income:






Interest income

841

410

Interest expense

(1,230)

(1,337)

Other, net

(173)

(102)

Total other expense

(562)

(1,029)

Income before income taxes

6,534

17,473

Income tax provision

472

3,558

Net income

$

6,062

$

13,915

Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.19

$

0.43

Diluted

$

0.18

$

0.41

Shares used in computing net income per share:






Basic weighted average common shares

32,683

32,094

Diluted weighted average common shares

34,224

34,123








Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






March 31,


December 31,




2019

2018

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

163,104

$

177,993

Short-term restricted cash

149


Accounts receivable, net

70,947

78,727

Inventories, net

134,051

129,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,161

11,051

Total current assets

380,412

396,771

Property, plant and equipment, net

19,638

41,149

Operating lease assets

7,453


Finance lease assets, net

22,895


Long-term restricted cash

6,715

6,909

Deferred income taxes

71,357

71,939

Other assets

34,985

31,673

Total assets

$

543,455

$

548,441

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

29,641

$

35,955

Accrued compensation

6,153

19,218

Warranty

4,319

4,819

Income taxes

491

462

Deferred revenue

16,639

19,513

Other current liabilities

8,815

5,030

Total current liabilities

66,058

84,997

Finance lease obligation

48,549

47,757

Long-term deferred revenue

3,842

3,071

Other long-term liabilities

7,853

4,279

Total liabilities

126,302

140,104

Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,881 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2019; 32,558 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

33

33

Additional paid-in capital

568,335

565,116

Accumulated deficit

(151,198)

(157,260)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(17)

448

Total stockholders' equity

417,153

408,337

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

543,455

$

548,441








SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

