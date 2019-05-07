Axcelis Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2019

BEVERLY, Mass., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company reported first quarter revenue of $91.5 million, compared to $105.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit for the quarter was $7.1 million, compared to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter. Net income for the quarter was $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of $8.5 million, or $0.25. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.0%, compared to 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $170.0 million on March 31, 2019, compared to $184.9 million on December 31, 2018.



"I am very pleased with the Company's first quarter gross margins and expense management, which drove strong earnings performance. In this current downturn, we are focused on managing for profitability given that revenues for the full year could be down 15% compared to 2018. We will continue to invest in R&D for innovative Purion product line extensions," commented President and CEO Mary Puma. "These new segment-focused products provide our customers with significant value from technological advantages, and will drive strong growth for the Company when the market rebounds."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $80 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 40%. Second quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $2 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.01-0.03.

First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 2127776. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three months ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Revenue:













Product

$ 84,197

$ 116,022

Services



7,280



6,163

Total revenue



91,477



122,185

Cost of revenue:













Product



47,338



68,374

Services



6,633



6,655

Total cost of revenue



53,971



75,029

Gross profit



37,506



47,156

Operating expenses:













Research and development



13,685



12,233

Sales and marketing



8,918



8,411

General and administrative



7,807



8,010

Total operating expenses



30,410



28,654

Income from operations



7,096



18,502

Other (expense) income:













Interest income



841



410

Interest expense



(1,230)



(1,337)

Other, net



(173)



(102)

Total other expense



(562)



(1,029)

Income before income taxes



6,534



17,473

Income tax provision



472



3,558

Net income

$ 6,062

$ 13,915

Net income per share:













Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.41

Shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic weighted average common shares



32,683



32,094

Diluted weighted average common shares



34,224



34,123



















Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 163,104

$ 177,993

Short-term restricted cash



149



—

Accounts receivable, net



70,947



78,727

Inventories, net



134,051



129,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,161



11,051

Total current assets



380,412



396,771

Property, plant and equipment, net



19,638



41,149

Operating lease assets



7,453



—

Finance lease assets, net



22,895



—

Long-term restricted cash



6,715



6,909

Deferred income taxes



71,357



71,939

Other assets



34,985



31,673

Total assets

$ 543,455

$ 548,441

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 29,641

$ 35,955

Accrued compensation



6,153



19,218

Warranty



4,319



4,819

Income taxes



491



462

Deferred revenue



16,639



19,513

Other current liabilities



8,815



5,030

Total current liabilities



66,058



84,997

Finance lease obligation



48,549



47,757

Long-term deferred revenue



3,842



3,071

Other long-term liabilities



7,853



4,279

Total liabilities



126,302



140,104

Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,881 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2019; 32,558 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



568,335



565,116

Accumulated deficit



(151,198)



(157,260)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(17)



448

Total stockholders' equity



417,153



408,337

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 543,455

$ 548,441



















SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

