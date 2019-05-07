Axcelis Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2019
Gross Margins and Expense Management Drive Strong Earnings Performance
BEVERLY, Mass., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The Company reported first quarter revenue of $91.5 million, compared to $105.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit for the quarter was $7.1 million, compared to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter. Net income for the quarter was $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of $8.5 million, or $0.25. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.0%, compared to 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $170.0 million on March 31, 2019, compared to $184.9 million on December 31, 2018.
"I am very pleased with the Company's first quarter gross margins and expense management, which drove strong earnings performance. In this current downturn, we are focused on managing for profitability given that revenues for the full year could be down 15% compared to 2018. We will continue to invest in R&D for innovative Purion product line extensions," commented President and CEO Mary Puma. "These new segment-focused products provide our customers with significant value from technological advantages, and will drive strong growth for the Company when the market rebounds."
Business Outlook
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $80 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 40%. Second quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $2 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.01-0.03.
First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 2127776. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Company Contacts
Investor Relations:
Doug Lawson
978.787.9552
Editorial/Media:
Maureen Hart
978.787.4266
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Product
|
$
|
84,197
|
$
|
116,022
|
Services
|
7,280
|
6,163
|
Total revenue
|
91,477
|
122,185
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Product
|
47,338
|
68,374
|
Services
|
6,633
|
6,655
|
Total cost of revenue
|
53,971
|
75,029
|
Gross profit
|
37,506
|
47,156
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
13,685
|
12,233
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,918
|
8,411
|
General and administrative
|
7,807
|
8,010
|
Total operating expenses
|
30,410
|
28,654
|
Income from operations
|
7,096
|
18,502
|
Other (expense) income:
|
Interest income
|
841
|
410
|
Interest expense
|
(1,230)
|
(1,337)
|
Other, net
|
(173)
|
(102)
|
Total other expense
|
(562)
|
(1,029)
|
Income before income taxes
|
6,534
|
17,473
|
Income tax provision
|
472
|
3,558
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,062
|
$
|
13,915
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.43
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.41
|
Shares used in computing net income per share:
|
Basic weighted average common shares
|
32,683
|
32,094
|
Diluted weighted average common shares
|
34,224
|
34,123
|
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
163,104
|
$
|
177,993
|
Short-term restricted cash
|
149
|
—
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
70,947
|
78,727
|
Inventories, net
|
134,051
|
129,000
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
12,161
|
11,051
|
Total current assets
|
380,412
|
396,771
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
19,638
|
41,149
|
Operating lease assets
|
7,453
|
—
|
Finance lease assets, net
|
22,895
|
—
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
6,715
|
6,909
|
Deferred income taxes
|
71,357
|
71,939
|
Other assets
|
34,985
|
31,673
|
Total assets
|
$
|
543,455
|
$
|
548,441
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
29,641
|
$
|
35,955
|
Accrued compensation
|
6,153
|
19,218
|
Warranty
|
4,319
|
4,819
|
Income taxes
|
491
|
462
|
Deferred revenue
|
16,639
|
19,513
|
Other current liabilities
|
8,815
|
5,030
|
Total current liabilities
|
66,058
|
84,997
|
Finance lease obligation
|
48,549
|
47,757
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
3,842
|
3,071
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
7,853
|
4,279
|
Total liabilities
|
126,302
|
140,104
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,881 shares issued and
|
33
|
33
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
568,335
|
565,116
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(151,198)
|
(157,260)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(17)
|
448
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
417,153
|
408,337
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
543,455
|
$
|
548,441
