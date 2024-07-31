Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

Jul 31, 2024, 16:01 ET
- Revenue of $256.5 million
- Operating margin of 20.6%
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.55
BEVERLY, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported second quarter revenue of $256.5 million, compared to $252.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.8%, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $52.8 million, compared to $56.5 million for the first quarter. Net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share in the first quarter.
President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, exceeding our expectations. This was driven by better-than-expected conversion of evaluation units into revenue as well as continued robust demand in our Power segment - particularly silicon carbide, which continues to be a key growth driver for Axcelis. We are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be slightly better than the first half with momentum expected to build into 2025."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Revenue, operating margin and earnings per share exceeded our guidance for the period, and we delivered another quarter of healthy cash flow. Our product positioning and our disciplined cost structure provide a solid foundation on which to grow revenue and profitability as our markets recover."
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $255 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.43.
Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via a webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc2d772b56d7b46c0a39772ba7468e5a0
Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]
Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product
$
245,380
$
265,673
$
488,798
$
511,680
Services
11,132
8,297
20,085
16,310
Total revenue
256,512
273,970
508,883
527,990
Cost of revenue:
Product
134,759
146,741
262,670
289,512
Services
9,344
7,526
17,753
14,756
Total cost of revenue
144,103
154,267
280,423
304,268
Gross profit
112,409
119,703
228,460
223,722
Operating expenses:
Research and development
25,786
24,130
51,448
47,903
Sales and marketing
17,230
15,537
34,675
29,681
General and administrative
16,583
16,328
32,988
31,073
Total operating expenses
59,599
55,995
119,111
108,657
Income from operations
52,810
63,708
109,349
115,065
Other income (expense):
Interest income
6,051
4,307
11,566
8,243
Interest expense
(1,339)
(1,349)
(2,684)
(2,702)
Other, net
(257)
(2,050)
(1,968)
(3,088)
Total other income
4,455
908
6,914
2,453
Income before income taxes
57,265
64,616
116,263
117,518
Income tax provision
6,399
3,037
13,803
8,242
Net income
$
50,866
$
61,579
$
102,460
$
109,276
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.56
$
1.88
$
3.14
$
3.34
Diluted
$
1.55
$
1.86
$
3.12
$
3.29
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
32,598
32,775
32,618
32,759
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
32,771
33,189
32,848
33,237
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
145,166
$
167,297
Short-term investments
403,143
338,851
Accounts receivable, net
188,080
217,964
Inventories, net
283,090
306,482
Prepaid income taxes
4,107
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,741
49,397
Total current assets
1,078,327
1,079,991
Property, plant and equipment, net
52,417
53,971
Operating lease assets
28,918
30,716
Finance lease assets, net
15,989
16,632
Long-term restricted cash
6,651
6,654
Deferred income taxes
55,441
53,428
Other assets
50,662
40,575
Total assets
$
1,288,405
$
1,281,967
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
45,782
$
54,400
Accrued compensation
16,069
31,445
Warranty
14,502
14,098
Income taxes
-
6,164
Deferred revenue
148,390
164,677
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,452
1,511
Other current liabilities
17,984
12,834
Total current liabilities
244,179
285,129
Long-term finance lease obligation
43,004
43,674
Long-term deferred revenue
25,621
46,208
Other long-term liabilities
40,653
42,074
Total liabilities
353,457
417,085
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,617 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
542,677
547,189
Retained earnings
396,718
319,506
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,480)
(1,846)
Total stockholders' equity
934,948
864,882
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,288,405
$
1,281,967
