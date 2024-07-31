Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Jul 31, 2024, 16:01 ET

  • Revenue of $256.5 million
  • Operating margin of 20.6%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.55

BEVERLY, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported second quarter revenue of $256.5 million, compared to $252.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.8%, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $52.8 million, compared to $56.5 million for the first quarter. Net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share in the first quarter.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, exceeding our expectations. This was driven by better-than-expected conversion of evaluation units into revenue as well as continued robust demand in our Power segment - particularly silicon carbide, which continues to be a key growth driver for Axcelis. We are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be slightly better than the first half with momentum expected to build into 2025."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Revenue, operating margin and earnings per share exceeded our guidance for the period, and we delivered another quarter of healthy cash flow. Our product positioning and our disciplined cost structure provide a solid foundation on which to grow revenue and profitability as our markets recover."

Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $255 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.43.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via a webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc2d772b56d7b46c0a39772ba7468e5a0

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended 


Six months ended





June 30,


June 30,




2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:












Product

$

245,380

$

265,673

$

488,798

$

511,680

Services

11,132

8,297

20,085

16,310

Total revenue

256,512

273,970

508,883

527,990

Cost of revenue:












Product

134,759

146,741

262,670

289,512

Services

9,344

7,526

17,753

14,756

Total cost of revenue

144,103

154,267

280,423

304,268

Gross profit

112,409

119,703

228,460

223,722

Operating expenses:












Research and development

25,786

24,130

51,448

47,903

Sales and marketing

17,230

15,537

34,675

29,681

General and administrative

16,583

16,328

32,988

31,073

Total operating expenses

59,599

55,995

119,111

108,657

Income from operations

52,810

63,708

109,349

115,065

Other income (expense):












Interest income

6,051

4,307

11,566

8,243

Interest expense

(1,339)

(1,349)

(2,684)

(2,702)

Other, net

(257)

(2,050)

(1,968)

(3,088)

Total other income

4,455

908

6,914

2,453

Income before income taxes

57,265

64,616

116,263

117,518

Income tax provision

6,399

3,037

13,803

8,242

Net income

$

50,866

$

61,579

$

102,460

$

109,276

Net income per share:












Basic

$

1.56

$

1.88

$

3.14

$

3.34

Diluted

$

1.55

$

1.86

$

3.12

$

3.29

Shares used in computing net income per share:












Basic weighted average shares of common stock

32,598

32,775

32,618

32,759

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock

32,771

33,189

32,848

33,237

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



June 30,


December 31,




2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

145,166

$

167,297

Short-term investments

403,143

338,851

Accounts receivable, net

188,080

217,964

Inventories, net

283,090

306,482

Prepaid income taxes

4,107

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,741

49,397

Total current assets

1,078,327

1,079,991

Property, plant and equipment, net

52,417

53,971

Operating lease assets

28,918

30,716

Finance lease assets, net

15,989

16,632

Long-term restricted cash

6,651

6,654

Deferred income taxes

55,441

53,428

Other assets

50,662

40,575

Total assets

$

1,288,405

$

1,281,967

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

45,782

$

54,400

Accrued compensation

16,069

31,445

Warranty

14,502

14,098

Income taxes

-

6,164

Deferred revenue

148,390

164,677

Current portion of finance lease obligation

1,452

1,511

Other current liabilities

17,984

12,834

Total current liabilities

244,179

285,129

Long-term finance lease obligation

43,004

43,674

Long-term deferred revenue

25,621

46,208

Other long-term liabilities

40,653

42,074

Total liabilities

353,457

417,085








Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,617 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2024; 32,685 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

33

33

Additional paid-in capital

542,677

547,189

Retained earnings

396,718

319,506

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,480)

(1,846)

Total stockholders' equity

934,948

864,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,288,405

$

1,281,967








