Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

Revenue of $256.5 million

Operating margin of 20.6%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.55

BEVERLY, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported second quarter revenue of $256.5 million, compared to $252.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.8%, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $52.8 million, compared to $56.5 million for the first quarter. Net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share in the first quarter.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, exceeding our expectations. This was driven by better-than-expected conversion of evaluation units into revenue as well as continued robust demand in our Power segment - particularly silicon carbide, which continues to be a key growth driver for Axcelis. We are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be slightly better than the first half with momentum expected to build into 2025."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Revenue, operating margin and earnings per share exceeded our guidance for the period, and we delivered another quarter of healthy cash flow. Our product positioning and our disciplined cost structure provide a solid foundation on which to grow revenue and profitability as our markets recover."

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $255 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.43.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via a webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc2d772b56d7b46c0a39772ba7468e5a0

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:

























Product

$ 245,380

$ 265,673

$ 488,798

$ 511,680

Services



11,132



8,297



20,085



16,310

Total revenue



256,512



273,970



508,883



527,990

Cost of revenue:

























Product



134,759



146,741



262,670



289,512

Services



9,344



7,526



17,753



14,756

Total cost of revenue



144,103



154,267



280,423



304,268

Gross profit



112,409



119,703



228,460



223,722

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



25,786



24,130



51,448



47,903

Sales and marketing



17,230



15,537



34,675



29,681

General and administrative



16,583



16,328



32,988



31,073

Total operating expenses



59,599



55,995



119,111



108,657

Income from operations



52,810



63,708



109,349



115,065

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



6,051



4,307



11,566



8,243

Interest expense



(1,339)



(1,349)



(2,684)



(2,702)

Other, net



(257)



(2,050)



(1,968)



(3,088)

Total other income



4,455



908



6,914



2,453

Income before income taxes



57,265



64,616



116,263



117,518

Income tax provision



6,399



3,037



13,803



8,242

Net income

$ 50,866

$ 61,579

$ 102,460

$ 109,276

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.56

$ 1.88

$ 3.14

$ 3.34

Diluted

$ 1.55

$ 1.86

$ 3.12

$ 3.29

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



32,598



32,775



32,618



32,759

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



32,771



33,189



32,848



33,237



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,





2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 145,166

$ 167,297

Short-term investments



403,143



338,851

Accounts receivable, net



188,080



217,964

Inventories, net



283,090



306,482

Prepaid income taxes



4,107



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



54,741



49,397

Total current assets



1,078,327



1,079,991

Property, plant and equipment, net



52,417



53,971

Operating lease assets



28,918



30,716

Finance lease assets, net



15,989



16,632

Long-term restricted cash



6,651



6,654

Deferred income taxes



55,441



53,428

Other assets



50,662



40,575

Total assets

$ 1,288,405

$ 1,281,967

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 45,782

$ 54,400

Accrued compensation



16,069



31,445

Warranty



14,502



14,098

Income taxes



-



6,164

Deferred revenue



148,390



164,677

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,452



1,511

Other current liabilities



17,984



12,834

Total current liabilities



244,179



285,129

Long-term finance lease obligation



43,004



43,674

Long-term deferred revenue



25,621



46,208

Other long-term liabilities



40,653



42,074

Total liabilities



353,457



417,085

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,617 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2024; 32,685 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



542,677



547,189

Retained earnings



396,718



319,506

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,480)



(1,846)

Total stockholders' equity



934,948



864,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,288,405

$ 1,281,967



















SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.