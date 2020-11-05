Axcelis Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company reported third quarter revenue of $110.4 million, compared to $123 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating profit for the quarter was $13.9 million, compared to $16.4 million for the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $10.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of $13.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.6%, compared to 42.2% in the second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $212.7 million on September 30, 2020, compared to $197 million on June 30, 2020.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which met or exceeded guidance and consensus. The Company delivered strong earnings driven by robust gross margins. We continue to expand our large and diverse customer base in key market segments, with new penetrations of the Purion H and new Purion product extensions. We are exiting 2020 with good momentum, positioning us well to capitalize on the expectation that 2021 will be a strong investment year and for the achievement of our $550 and $650 million dollar target models over the next several years."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $110 million with gross margin around 41%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $10 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.21.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue:

























Product

$ 104,799

$ 64,290

$ 334,126

$ 217,201

Services



5,606



5,163



18,235



18,034

Total revenue



110,405



69,453



352,361



235,235

Cost of revenue:

























Product



56,427



33,587



189,118



118,105

Services



5,817



5,285



17,634



17,294

Total cost of revenue



62,244



38,872



206,752



135,399

Gross profit



48,161



30,581



145,609



99,836

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



14,867



12,930



45,513



40,335

Sales and marketing



9,763



8,057



27,404



25,411

General and administrative



9,649



7,707



28,726



23,097

Total operating expenses



34,279



28,694



101,643



88,843

Income from operations



13,882



1,887



43,966



10,993

Other (expense) income:

























Interest income



106



687



658



2,373

Interest expense



(1,296)



(1,308)



(3,898)



(3,849)

Other, net



900



(890)



701



(1,252)

Total other expense



(290)



(1,511)



(2,539)



(2,728)

Income before income taxes



13,592



376



41,427



8,265

Income tax provision (benefit)



2,807



(328)



6,119



943

Net income

$ 10,785

$ 704

$ 35,308

$ 7,322

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 0.32

$ 0.02

$ 1.06

$ 0.22

Diluted

$ 0.32

$ 0.02

$ 1.04

$ 0.22

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares



33,477



32,344



33,159



32,584

Diluted weighted average common shares



34,174



33,323



34,070



33,821



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 211,967

$ 139,881

Accounts receivable, net



45,161



83,753

Inventories, net



159,658



140,364

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,982



11,681

Total current assets



435,768



375,679

Property, plant and equipment, net



29,199



25,328

Operating lease assets



4,655



5,849

Finance lease assets, net



20,872



21,880

Long-term restricted cash



750



6,653

Deferred income taxes



58,247



68,060

Other assets



41,165



44,645

Total assets

$ 590,656

$ 548,094

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 24,260

$ 25,341

Accrued compensation



18,856



7,631

Warranty



4,151



2,759

Income taxes



328



294

Deferred revenue



13,118



24,601

Current portion of finance lease obligation



705



399

Other current liabilities



7,965



7,639

Total current liabilities



69,383



68,664

Long-term finance lease obligation



47,593



48,149

Long-term deferred revenue



3,851



4,650

Other long-term liabilities



9,166



7,204

Total liabilities



129,993



128,667

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,491 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 32,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



566,195



559,878

Accumulated deficit



(106,643)



(140,226)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,078



(258)

Total stockholders' equity



460,663



419,427

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 590,656

$ 548,094



















SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

