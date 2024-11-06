Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Nov 06, 2024, 16:01 ET

  • Revenue of $256.6 million
  • Operating margin of 18.3%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.49

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported third quarter revenue of $256.6 million, compared to $256.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 42.9%, compared to 43.8% in the second quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $46.9 million, compared to $52.8 million for the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $48.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share in the second quarter.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis executed well in the third quarter with results relatively in-line with our expectations. While we anticipate a near term digestion of mature node capacity through the first half of 2025, customer engagement is strong and our long-term growth opportunity remains squarely intact highlighted by attractive secular growth in silicon carbide, a cyclical recovery in our memory and general mature markets, market share gains in advanced logic and regional penetration of the Japan market."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are pleased with the financial performance delivered by our team thus far in 2024. Our cash generation remains strong, we are engaging with customers across a number of key growth opportunities, and we are investing in our product roadmaps while maintaining discipline in our overall cost structure. All of this, when coupled with our strong balance sheet, put us in position to capture the growth opportunities that lie ahead and drive long-term value creation for shareholders." 

Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $245 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.25.

Correction of Historical Backlog
During the preparation of the Company's third quarter financial statements, the Axcelis internal financial team identified an error in the calculation of backlog, beginning in 2019 through the second quarter of 2024.  For example, corrected backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $879 million, compared to previously reported backlog of $994 million. Backlog as of September 30, 2024 was $758 million.   

The corrected historical figures for 2019 through the second quarter of 2024 have been posted to the Investor section of the Axcelis website at investor.axcelis.com.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2024 on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI64036dd04ee74de4bea3e1ba939fae67

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three months ended 


Nine months ended





September 30,


September 30,




2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:












Product

$

246,826

$

283,367

$

735,626

$

795,047

Services

9,738

8,959

29,822

25,269

Total revenue

256,564

292,326

765,448

820,316

Cost of revenue:












Product

136,379

154,798

399,049

444,311

Services

10,215

7,844

27,968

22,600

Total cost of revenue

146,594

162,642

427,017

466,911

Gross profit

109,970

129,684

338,431

353,405

Operating expenses:












Research and development

26,395

24,093

77,843

71,996

Sales and marketing

16,808

16,465

51,483

46,146

General and administrative

19,854

17,446

52,842

48,519

Total operating expenses

63,057

58,004

182,168

166,661

Income from operations

46,913

71,680

156,263

186,744

Other income (expense):












Interest income

6,560

4,580

18,126

12,824

Interest expense

(1,333)

(1,325)

(4,017)

(4,027)

Other, net

3,225

(1,260)

1,257

(4,348)

Total other income

8,452

1,995

15,366

4,449

Income before income taxes

55,365

73,675

171,629

191,193

Income tax provision

6,789

7,744

20,593

15,986

Net income

$

48,576

$

65,931

$

151,036

$

175,207

Net income per share:












Basic

$

1.49

$

2.01

$

4.63

$

5.35

Diluted

$

1.49

$

1.99

$

4.61

$

5.28

Shares used in computing net income per share:












Basic weighted average shares of common stock

32,550

32,807

32,595

32,775

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock

32,675

33,159

32,780

33,208

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)










September 30,


December 31,




2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

120,066

$

167,297

Short-term investments

459,341

338,851

Accounts receivable, net

183,543

217,964

Inventories, net

290,954

306,482

Prepaid income taxes

10,748


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57,441

49,397

Total current assets

1,122,093

1,079,991

Property, plant and equipment, net

54,454

53,971

Operating lease assets

30,391

30,716

Finance lease assets, net

15,668

16,632

Long-term restricted cash

6,653

6,654

Deferred income taxes

58,938

53,428

Other assets

49,928

40,575

Total assets

$

1,338,125

$

1,281,967

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

54,047

$

54,400

Accrued compensation

23,070

31,445

Warranty

14,547

14,098

Income taxes



6,164

Deferred revenue

138,682

164,677

Current portion of finance lease obligation

1,399

1,511

Other current liabilities

20,519

12,834

Total current liabilities

252,264

285,129

Long-term finance lease obligation

42,671

43,674

Long-term deferred revenue

25,344

46,208

Other long-term liabilities

42,252

42,074

Total liabilities

362,531

417,085








Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,504 shares issued and outstanding
at September 30, 2024; 32,685 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

33

33

Additional paid-in capital

545,350

547,189

Retained earnings

432,429

319,506

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,218)

(1,846)

Total stockholders' equity

975,594

864,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,338,125

$

1,281,967








SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

