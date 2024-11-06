Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Revenue of $256.6 million

Operating margin of 18.3%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.49

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported third quarter revenue of $256.6 million, compared to $256.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 42.9%, compared to 43.8% in the second quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $46.9 million, compared to $52.8 million for the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $48.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share in the second quarter.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis executed well in the third quarter with results relatively in-line with our expectations. While we anticipate a near term digestion of mature node capacity through the first half of 2025, customer engagement is strong and our long-term growth opportunity remains squarely intact highlighted by attractive secular growth in silicon carbide, a cyclical recovery in our memory and general mature markets, market share gains in advanced logic and regional penetration of the Japan market."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are pleased with the financial performance delivered by our team thus far in 2024. Our cash generation remains strong, we are engaging with customers across a number of key growth opportunities, and we are investing in our product roadmaps while maintaining discipline in our overall cost structure. All of this, when coupled with our strong balance sheet, put us in position to capture the growth opportunities that lie ahead and drive long-term value creation for shareholders."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $245 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.25.

Correction of Historical Backlog

During the preparation of the Company's third quarter financial statements, the Axcelis internal financial team identified an error in the calculation of backlog, beginning in 2019 through the second quarter of 2024. For example, corrected backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $879 million, compared to previously reported backlog of $994 million. Backlog as of September 30, 2024 was $758 million.

The corrected historical figures for 2019 through the second quarter of 2024 have been posted to the Investor section of the Axcelis website at investor.axcelis.com.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2024 on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI64036dd04ee74de4bea3e1ba939fae67

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:

























Product

$ 246,826

$ 283,367

$ 735,626

$ 795,047

Services



9,738



8,959



29,822



25,269

Total revenue



256,564



292,326



765,448



820,316

Cost of revenue:

























Product



136,379



154,798



399,049



444,311

Services



10,215



7,844



27,968



22,600

Total cost of revenue



146,594



162,642



427,017



466,911

Gross profit



109,970



129,684



338,431



353,405

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



26,395



24,093



77,843



71,996

Sales and marketing



16,808



16,465



51,483



46,146

General and administrative



19,854



17,446



52,842



48,519

Total operating expenses



63,057



58,004



182,168



166,661

Income from operations



46,913



71,680



156,263



186,744

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



6,560



4,580



18,126



12,824

Interest expense



(1,333)



(1,325)



(4,017)



(4,027)

Other, net



3,225



(1,260)



1,257



(4,348)

Total other income



8,452



1,995



15,366



4,449

Income before income taxes



55,365



73,675



171,629



191,193

Income tax provision



6,789



7,744



20,593



15,986

Net income

$ 48,576

$ 65,931

$ 151,036

$ 175,207

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.49

$ 2.01

$ 4.63

$ 5.35

Diluted

$ 1.49

$ 1.99

$ 4.61

$ 5.28

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



32,550



32,807



32,595



32,775

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



32,675



33,159



32,780



33,208



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















September 30,

December 31,





2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 120,066

$ 167,297

Short-term investments



459,341



338,851

Accounts receivable, net



183,543



217,964

Inventories, net



290,954



306,482

Prepaid income taxes



10,748



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



57,441



49,397

Total current assets



1,122,093



1,079,991

Property, plant and equipment, net



54,454



53,971

Operating lease assets



30,391



30,716

Finance lease assets, net



15,668



16,632

Long-term restricted cash



6,653



6,654

Deferred income taxes



58,938



53,428

Other assets



49,928



40,575

Total assets

$ 1,338,125

$ 1,281,967

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 54,047

$ 54,400

Accrued compensation



23,070



31,445

Warranty



14,547



14,098

Income taxes



—



6,164

Deferred revenue



138,682



164,677

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,399



1,511

Other current liabilities



20,519



12,834

Total current liabilities



252,264



285,129

Long-term finance lease obligation



42,671



43,674

Long-term deferred revenue



25,344



46,208

Other long-term liabilities



42,252



42,074

Total liabilities



362,531



417,085

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,504 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2024; 32,685 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



545,350



547,189

Retained earnings



432,429



319,506

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,218)



(1,846)

Total stockholders' equity



975,594



864,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,338,125

$ 1,281,967



















