Axcelis to Showcase Advanced Ion Implant Solutions at SEMICON Japan 2025

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today its participation in SEMICON Japan 2025, taking place December 17–19 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Axcelis will exhibit in Hall 2, Booth #2655.

Visitors will experience Axcelis' next-generation ion implant technologies designed to boost device performance, enhance productivity, and reduce cost of ownership. Featured systems include:

Purion Power Series+™ – Optimized for next-generation power devices, including emerging superjunction architectures. The new platform spans the full ion implant market with new extensions including Purion H200+ SiC for high current medium energy, Purion M+ SiC for medium current, and Purion XE+ SiC and Purion EXE+ SiC for high energy applications.

– Optimized for next-generation power devices, including emerging superjunction architectures. The new platform spans the full ion implant market with new extensions including Purion H200+ SiC for high current medium energy, Purion M+ SiC for medium current, and Purion XE+ SiC and Purion EXE+ SiC for high energy applications. Purion H™ Series – Delivers unmatched purity and precision with industry-leading productivity across the high current operating space. Features innovative scanned spot beam technology with precise implant angle and dose control to enhance device performance and yield.

– Delivers unmatched purity and precision with industry-leading productivity across the high current operating space. Features innovative scanned spot beam technology with precise implant angle and dose control to enhance device performance and yield. Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform with the widest energy range, including the Purion XEmax model featuring our patented Boost Technology™ for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV.

- The industry leading high energy implant platform with the widest energy range, including the Purion XEmax model featuring our patented Boost Technology™ for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV. GSD Ovation™ ES – Provides best-in-class high current hydrogen and helium implant capability for engineered substrates, including wafer splitting. The new system is an evolution of the GSD Ovation Series platform, the industry benchmark for batch implanter productivity.

Special events on Thursday, Dec. 18th:

Innovative Ion Implant Solutions for Next Generation Power Devices

TechSPOT, Hall 5 | 15:30–15:50

Introducing the Purion Power Series+, the next generation of ion implant solutions designed to meet evolving performance & production demands for power devices, including superjunction architectures. New solutions enable lower CoO, increase process flexibility and tighten process control.





Axcelis Happy Hour Celebration

Hall 2, Booth #2655 | 16:00–17:00

Join us for beverages and appetizers and meet the Axcelis team!

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Dr Russell Low, said, "We're excited to showcase our most advanced ion implant technology to Japan's semiconductor manufacturers. Japan customers value Axcelis' broad implant portfolio for power, image sensor, memory, and advanced logic applications. Our growing installed base and support infrastructure in Japan reflect our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that ensure customer success. We look forward to presenting our latest advancements at SEMICON Japan."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

AXCELIS CONTACTS:

Japan:

Russell Newman (Country Manager, Japan) +81 80 9052 5424

Global:

Maureen Hart (Editorial/Media) +1.978.787.4266

David Ryzhik (Investor Relations) +1.978.787.2352

