Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025

Q3 Highlights:

Revenue of $213.6 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 41.6%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 41.8%

GAAP Operating Margin of 11.7% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 18.2%

GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.83, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.21

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We delivered another solid quarter, with sales and earnings both exceeding our expectations. We are also pleased to report record CS&I revenue in the quarter, reflecting the success of our aftermarket strategy and the continued expansion of our installed base. We are executing on our product development roadmap and customer engagement initiatives with focus and urgency, while maintaining disciplined cost controls. These actions have enabled us to successfully navigate the anticipated cyclical digestion period across our markets in 2025."

Low added, "We entered the fourth quarter with a solid financial foundation and are well poised to execute on our strategy as we enter into our next chapter of growth and innovation. Our recently announced merger with Veeco Instruments marks a critical milestone that we believe will position the combined company to capitalize on powerful secular tailwinds including AI and electrification. By bringing our two companies together, we believe we are building a leading semiconductor equipment company with the capabilities, resources and financial foundation to drive sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders and deliver meaningful benefits to all stakeholders."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan stated, "We generated robust operating leverage through higher volume and disciplined cost management, translating into strong free cash flow. With over $590 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet, Axcelis has ample flexibility to capitalize on our value-enhancing strategic initiatives and long-term growth priorities."

Results Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)





Three months ended September 30,



2025



2024

Revenue $ 213,611

$ 256,564

Gross margin

41.6 %



42.9 %

Operating margin

11.7 %



18.3 %

Net income $ 25,986

$ 48,576

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

$ 1.49

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP gross margin

41.8 %



43.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin

18.2 %



21.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,202

$ 59,674 Non-GAAP net income $ 37,900

$ 56,191 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 1.72

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $215 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.76, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.12.

Please refer to Fourth Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7b3b54c06ff14c8080f379ce76dc7cab

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense, certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments and transaction and integration costs associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments announced on October 1, 2025.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers and, with respect to the potential transaction with Veeco, failure to obtain applicable regulatory or stockholder approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; failure to satisfy other closing conditions to the proposed transaction or to complete the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing; negative effects of the announcement of the proposed transaction; risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize expected benefits, cost savings, accretion, synergies and/or growth, or that such benefits may take longer to realize or may be more costly to achieve than expected; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm business plans and operations; risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; significant transaction and/or integration costs, or difficulties in connection with the proposed transaction and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; potential litigation associated with the proposed transaction; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the Company's, Veeco's or the combined company's relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and regulators; and demand for the combined company's products. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which the Company and Veeco, their respective customers and suppliers operate; disruption to the Company's and Veeco's respective manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of Company's and Veeco's respective customers and suppliers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to maintain their respective technology advantage and protect their respective proprietary rights; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to compete with new products introduced by their respective competitors; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability or the ability of their respective customers to obtain U.S. export control licenses for the sale of certain products or provision of certain services to customers in China. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

























Product

$ 201,218

$ 246,826

$ 567,444

$ 735,626

Services



12,393



9,738



33,274



29,822

Total revenue



213,611



256,564



600,718



765,448

Cost of revenue:

























Product



112,078



136,379



302,041



399,049

Services



12,727



10,215



33,761



27,968

Total cost of revenue



124,805



146,594



335,802



427,017

Gross profit



88,806



109,970



264,916



338,431

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



24,640



26,395



78,832



77,843

Sales and marketing



15,838



16,808



45,965



51,483

General and administrative



23,308



19,854



56,976



52,842

Total operating expenses



63,786



63,057



181,773



182,168

Income from operations



25,020



46,913



83,143



156,263

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



5,465



6,560



16,547



18,126

Interest expense



(1,305)



(1,333)



(4,028)



(4,017)

Other, net



970



3,225



2,569



1,257

Total other income



5,130



8,452



15,088



15,366

Income before income taxes



30,150



55,365



98,231



171,629

Income tax provision



4,164



6,789



12,290



20,593

Net income

$ 25,986

$ 48,576

$ 85,941

$ 151,036

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 0.83

$ 1.49

$ 2.70

$ 4.63

Diluted

$ 0.83

$ 1.49

$ 2.70

$ 4.61

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



31,287



32,550



31,796



32,595

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



31,450



32,675



31,863



32,780



Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,





2025

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 187,501

$ 123,512

Short-term investments



262,059



447,831

Accounts receivable, net



147,636



203,149

Inventories, net



324,342



282,225

Prepaid income taxes



4,687



6,420

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



57,804



60,471

Total current assets



984,029



1,123,608

Property, plant and equipment, net



57,979



53,784

Operating lease assets



29,499



29,621

Finance lease assets, net



14,440



15,346

Long-term restricted cash



7,626



7,552

Deferred income taxes



70,033



68,277

Long-term investments



143,214



-

Other assets



45,120



50,593

Total assets

$ 1,351,940

$ 1,348,781

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 52,466

$ 46,928

Accrued compensation



24,357



25,536

Warranty



9,258



13,022

Deferred revenue



81,486



94,673

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,505



1,345

Other current liabilities



29,917



26,018

Total current liabilities



198,989



207,522

Long-term finance lease obligation



41,166



42,329

Long-term deferred revenue



47,434



43,501

Other long-term liabilities



44,207



42,639

Total liabilities



331,796



335,991

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 30,998 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,

2024



31



32

Additional paid-in capital



532,951



548,654

Retained earnings



488,771



470,318

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,609)



(6,214)

Total stockholders' equity



1,020,144



1,012,790

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,351,940

$ 1,348,781



















Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025

2024



2025



2024



Cash flows from operating activities























Net income $ 25,986

$ 48,576

$ 85,941

$ 151,036

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:























Depreciation and amortization

4,328



3,906



13,152



11,542

Stock-based compensation expense

5,344



5,412



15,668



15,571

Other

6,907



(16,346)



(4,110)



(11,090)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

2,785



4,200



14,221



(39,021)

Net cash provided by operating activities

45,350



45,748



124,872



128,038



























Cash flows from investing activities























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(2,015)



(3,899)



(8,960)



(7,523)

Other changes in investing activities, net

3,393



(52,654)



46,194



(110,324)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,378



(56,553)



37,234



(117,847)



























Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of common stock

(32,335)



(15,363)



(95,850)



(45,358)

Other changes from financing activities, net

(440)



(630)



(4,022)



(11,291)

Net cash used in financing activities

(32,775)



(15,993)



(99,872)



(56,649)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(106)



1,700



1,829



(774)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

13,847



(25,098)



64,063



(47,232)



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

181,280



151,817



131,064



173,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 195,127

$ 126,719

$ 195,127

$ 126,719











































Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP gross Profit $ 88,806

$ 109,970

$ 264,916

$ 338,431 Restructuring1

-



-



226



876 Stock-based compensation

499



354



1,421



1,106 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 89,305

$ 110,324

$ 266,563

$ 340,413 Non-GAAP gross margin

41.8 %



43.0 %



44.4 %



44.5 %























GAAP operating expense $ 63,786

$ 63,057

$ 181,773

$ 182,168 Transaction and integration3

(8,274)



-



(8,274)



- Bad debt expense

-



(3,443)



-



(2,984) Restructuring1

(236)



-



(1,130)



(553) Stock-based compensation

(4,845)



(5,058)



(14,247)



(14,465) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 50,431

$ 54,556

$ 158,122

$ 164,166























GAAP operating income $ 25,020

$ 46,913

$ 83,143

$ 156,263 Transaction and integration3

8,274



-



8,274



- Bad debt expense

-



3,443



-



2,984 Restructuring1

236



-



1,356



1,429 Stock-based compensation

5,344



5,412



15,668



15,571 Non-GAAP operating income $ 38,874

$ 55,768

$ 108,441

$ 176,247 Non-GAAP operating margin

18.2 %



21.7 %



18.1 %



23.0 %























GAAP income tax provision $ 4,164

$ 6,789

$ 12,290

$ 20,593 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

1,940



1,240



3,542



2,798 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 6,104

$ 8,029

$ 15,832

$ 23,391























GAAP net income $ 25,986

$ 48,576

$ 85,941

$ 151,036 Transaction and integration3

8,274



-



8,274



- Bad debt expense

-



3,443



-



2,984 Restructuring1

236



-



1,356



1,429 Stock-based compensation

5,344



5,412



15,668



15,571 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

(1,940)



(1,240)



(3,542)



(2,798) Non-GAAP net income $ 37,900

$ 56,191

$ 107,697

$ 168,222























GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.83

$ 1.49

$ 2.70

$ 4.61 Transaction and integration3

0.26



-



0.26



- Bad debt expense

-



0.11



-



0.09 Restructuring1

0.01



-



0.04



0.04 Stock-based compensation

0.17



0.16



0.49



0.48 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

(0.06)



(0.04)



(0.11)



(0.09) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.21

$ 1.72

$ 3.38

$ 5.13















































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Note 3: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1,

2025.





Axcelis Technologies, Inc Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)







Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024 Net Income $ 25,986

$ 48,576

$ 85,941

$ 151,036 Other (income)/expense

(5,130)



(8,452)



(15,088)



(15,366) Income tax provision

4,164



6,789



12,290



20,593 Depreciation & amortization

4,328



3,906



13,152



11,542 Subtotal

29,348



50,819



96,295



167,805 Transaction and integration2

8,274



-



8,274



- Bad debt expense

-



3,443



-



2,984 Restructuring1

236



-



1,356



1,429 Stock-based compensation

5,344



5,412



15,668



15,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,202

$ 59,674

$ 121,593

$ 187,789 Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.2 %



23.3 %



20.2 %



24.5 %









































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1,

2025.













Axcelis Technologies, Inc Fourth Quarter Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended December 31, 2025

GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.76

Transaction and Integration2

0.19

Restructuring3

0.05

Stock-based compensation

0.18

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.06)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.12

















Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Note 2: Transaction and Integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1,

2025. Note 3: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.