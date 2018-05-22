BEVERLY, Mass., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple orders for the Company's Purion M™ medium current implanter from several leading power device chipmakers located in the US and Europe. The orders include a new customer penetration as well as follow on business. The Purion M features Axcelis' innovative solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing, and will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT market spaces. The systems are scheduled to ship in the second quarter.
Executive Vice President of Customer Operations, John Aldeborgh, commented, "We look forward to working closely with our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this growing market. The Purion platform's common and flexible architecture makes it ideally suited for this emerging application. The Purion M SiC system's proprietary source technology and "Hot" substrate handling capability provide SiC device manufacturers with uniquely differentiated high temperature implantation capability."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-multiple-orders-for-purion-m-implanter-from-leading-power-device-manufacturers-300651467.html
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Share this article