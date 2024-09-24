Axcelis Announces Sponsorship and Participation in The International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ICSCRM 2024)

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, will be participating in the International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ICSCRM 2024) taking place September 29 - October 4, 2024, at the Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina. At the event, Axcelis' management will be available for one-on-one meetings.



President and CEO of Axcelis, Dr. Russell Low, said, "We're excited to participate in ICSCRM 2024, one of the most important technology forums in the power market. Axcelis' Purion™ Power Series is the technology leader in this market, due to its enabling and highly differentiated features and process control. Ion implant is one of the most critical steps in the manufacturing of Silicon Carbide devices, a market which is estimated by Yole to grow at a 25% CAGR from 2023 – 2029."

About ICSCRM 2024

ICSCRM provides a unique forum to those across the SiC semiconductor supply chain – material scientists, equipment technologists, device designers, fab professionals, and test and reliability engineers – to share technology updates, research findings, development experience, and application knowledge. For more information on the event, or to register, visit the conference website at https://www.icscrm-2024.org.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

