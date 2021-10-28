Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion High Current and High Energy Implanters to Leading Memory Device Manufacturer

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today shipments of the Company's Purion™ high current and high energy implanters to a leading memory device manufacturer located in Asia. The shipments include multiple follow on orders for the Purion H™ high current implanter and the Purion XE™ high energy implanter. The systems shipped in the third and fourth quarters and will be used in high volume production of DRAM and NAND memory devices supporting 5G, data analytics and AI markets.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "To keep pace with global demand, manufacturers of DRAM and NAND flash memory need to maximize productivity, while maintaining the highest levels of quality, consistency and reliability. Axcelis maintains a strong and growing position in this market by helping memory manufacturers address these challenges with the industry's most advanced ion implantation solutions. These shipments represent the early stages of a memory capacity build, and we expect additional memory expansion in 2022."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





