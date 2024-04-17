Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion Power Series Implanters to Leading Silicon Carbide Chipmakers Worldwide

BEVERLY, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced multiple shipments of the Purion Power Series™ ion implanter systems to leading silicon carbide (SiC) power device chipmakers worldwide. The shipments, all shipped in the first quarter, included the Purion H200™ SiC high current, the Purion XE™ SiC high energy and the Purion M™ SiC medium current implanters. The 150mm and 200mm systems will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, industrial, energy, and other power intensive applications.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We continue to win new customers and expand our footprint at existing customers globally. The Purion Power Series is the market leader due to its highly differentiated features and process control capabilities that are enabling for power device applications. Axcelis is the only ion implant company that can deliver complete recipe coverage for all power device applications."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

