AXCELIS WINS THE TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 2023 SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARD

BEVERLY, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2023 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.

"It is a tremendous honor for Axcelis to once again receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments," said Russell Low, Axcelis' President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is the fifth time Axcelis has received this prestigious award over the last 11 years and is a testament to our dedication to customer collaboration and success, and our commitment to a strong partnership with Texas Instruments. We look forward to continuing to serve the installed base with value added upgrades and services and participating in Texas Instruments' expansion plans in the near future."

Rob Simpson, Vice President of Worldwide Procurement and Logistics at Texas Instruments, commented, "Axcelis' exceptional commitment to innovation and collaboration has set them apart and helped us achieve our priorities to serve our customers."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

