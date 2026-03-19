Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON China 2026

President and CEO Russell Low will Present Keynote Speech at CS Asia

BEVERLY, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be the Diamond Sponsor for the Compound Semiconductor Asia Conference (CS Asia) 2026, held in conjunction with SEMICON China 2026 on March 24-27, 2026, at the Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai.

Axcelis' President and CEO, Russell Low, PhD, will present an opening Keynote Speech at the event. Hongchen Zhao, PhD, Axcelis' Worldwide Applications Director, will present in Session 2: SiC, GaN and Related WBG Materials, Equipment and Devices-1.

Advancing Power and Compound Semiconductor Performance Through Ion Implantation Innovation

Russell Low, PhD

President & CEO, Axcelis Technologies

March 24, 14:30-15:00

Shanghai Ballroom 3, Kerry Hotel

Innovative Implant Solutions Empower SiC Super Junction Cost Reduction

Hongchen Zhao, PhD

Worldwide Applications Director

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

March 25, 14:00 – 14:25

Pudong Ballroom 1, Kerry Hotel

President and CEO Russell Low, said, "We're excited to participate in SEMICON China and especially pleased to sponsor the CS Asia Conference, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. Global demand for clean, efficient energy solutions is rising, and power and compound semiconductor solutions are becoming increasingly critical. We are proud to be an innovation and market leader in ion implantation solutions in this market. We look forward to introducing our next generation Purion Power Series+ Platform to chipmakers in China."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.